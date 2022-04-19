Skip to main content

Tentendo continues Video Series With New and Sultry Tune ‘Ride’

Melbourne’s brightest new electronic talent recruits fellow Aussie R.ICO for his new bop
Tentendo & R.ICO - Ride

Tentendo & R.ICO - Ride

Tentendo has resurrected his creature of the black lagoon mask for a visual sequel to his January hit ‘Function’. Vibing on the streets with his boombox, Tentendo and his producer has dropped ‘Ride’, the next in a series of songs and videos depicting an alien’s attempt to find a community on Earth through dance.

We left the character on the side of a highway at dusk, and on ‘Ride’ we find Tentendo back on urban ground again, dancing to the half-time sensuality of this latest slice of House bliss. Complete with deep vocals reminiscent of Channel Tres, ‘Ride’ is the sultry flip side to ‘Function’s hyperactivity; a vibey balm perfect for driving to or playing at afters.

While Tenendo collaborated with Jordan Denis on the bouncy ‘Function’, its fellow Australian R.ICO who gets a star vocal turn on ‘Ride’, his deep register the ideal foil to shuffling beats and bubbling synths.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

You’ll be pleased to hear that Alien Hena finds a friend in the video for ‘Ride’, and gets to ride a sweet BMX too. The story continues—alongside new beats—in the near future… Speaking on the new single, Tentendo states

Instagram | SoundCloud | Facebook | Spotify

Related Content

000005
Music

Tentendo Releases Funky New Single "Function" Featuring Jordan Dennis

By Aidan GrantJan 14, 2022
WATA
Music

WaTa Shares New Sultry Electro-Chill Track ‘Desert'

By Aidan GrantFeb 11, 2022
LY
Music

EDM Interview: Catching Up With Light Year

By Cooper SaverSep 15, 2015