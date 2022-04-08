The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of March 2022
March's chart is a terrific mix of well-established artists like Little Boots, Anoraak, Yuksek, and Monsieur Van Pratt, but we also get to say hello to amazing tracks by Rodney Hunter, Lisa LeBlanc, and Da Chick! Collectively, this chart will have you moving and grooving from start to finish!
Nathalie Duchene - Praia (Yuksek Remix)
DJ/Producer Nathalie Duchene is not only talented but lucky! Arriving in Paris from Belgium in 2009, she was taken under the wings of Yuksek and Boombass of Cassius. She has more than proven her skills since those days, first as a DJ but also as a writer and fashionista! "Praia" is the first release on her excellent three-track EP for Toy Tonics. Expect to hear a lot more from this artist!
2. Monsieur Van Pratt - The Power Of Music
f there is one thing Monsieur Van Pratt knows, it's "The Power of Music"! Pratt's name is a frequent one on this chart and for very good reason.
He continues to produce fine dance tracks that transcend the time that they are released. The lyric is powerful and fits perfectly within the groove. His catalog is becoming classic, and this track is certainly the latest excellent addition!
Groovemasta - My Destiny
Groovemasta's "My Destiny" is sultry and soulful, and has a walk down disco's memory lane feel to it. This track is one where you will want to grab your partner's hand and take a twirl around the dancefloor, and since it also has a very daytime disco feel to it, feel free to lay back in the sun and let this track wash over you.
Sean Scanlan & Yam Who? - Down To Love Town feat. Brian Lucas
Sean Scanlan and Yam Who? know their disco classics. "Down To Love Town" is an excellent updated cover of The Originals track, this time being sung by the golden pipes of Brian Lucas. If you are going to cover a track, this is how it should be done. The original had the perfect skeleton, but today's production techniques and sounds make the song brand new again!
Rodney Hunter - Wishing Well feat. IVAR (Extended Mix)
If you like your disco with the early '80s feel, Rodney Hunter's "Wishing Well" is for you. The song maintains all of the lovely '70s disco strings giving it style, but you can't mistake the '80s synths and soul added to the mix with IVAR's R&B style vocals. The combination works perfectly. Check out the full EP on Boogie Angst.
Disco Lust - We Have Disco
The duo of Chewy Vega and Rafa Varela as Disco Lust has been an incredibly fruitful partnership. This is the fifth track they have produced in 2022, and there are no signs of slowing down.
These music veterans are giving us a little history lesson with "We Have Disco", showing that if you love dance music enough, you will always come back to disco.
Lisa LeBlanc - Veux-tu Rentrer Dans Ma Bubble?
Lisa LeBlanc's new album Chiac Disco is unusual, especially since it's considered pop music. Most of the tracks have a major disco/funk vibe and "Veux-tu Renter Dans Ma Bubble?" is one of the finest examples of the wonderful '70s influences that permeate the album.
LeBlanc's voice is thoroughly modern and the music that holds the track together is retro in all the right ways!
Anoraak - Two Steps
Anoraak has spent the last couple of years collaborating with other artists, with marvelous results. "Two Steps" is more of a return to his nu-disco roots, with just enough synth bounce to get you up and moving. It's been a while since we've seen a full album from Anoraak, so hopefully, that is on its way! Meanwhile, enjoy this fabulous nu-disco gem.
Little Boots - Heavenly
Little Boots new album Tomorrow's Yesterdays was always going to have a '70s vibe since its inception, and Victoria Hesketh's love of all things ABBA, Carole King, and Joni Mitchell are all over the writing! "Heavenly" still has hints of her club roots, but the track is full of sweeping piano, strings, and that thumping funk bass that forces you to dance!
Tonbe - Come Around (Instrumental)
"Come Around" is a standout track for Tonbe, who regularly produces music in multiple electronic genres. The instrumental version of this track shows off the free-flowing nature of the music and how beautifully funky and smooth it really is. This is definitely poolside disco!
Scruscru - Hot Sand
Give me all of the "Hot Sand"! With so many of us dying to go on a tropical vacation, Scruscru provides the soundtrack to beach life, even if you are just having a cocktail at home!
The bright brass notes make you long for a time when there were no cell phones, no computers, no distractions. Just hot sand, cool water, and good friends!
Da Chick - Funk You Want
The label Discotexas is legendary and Da Chick has been a presence with the label for some years. It's great to hear this quirky little funk gem "Funk You Want" after the last few terrible years! This song is fun in a nutshell. This jam has summer written all over it, so make sure to add it to your beach/pool playlists!
Ezirk - Hotish (Original Mix)
Ezirk is a busy producer right now! "Hotish" is bringing the heat with its '80s funk, and sounds like it could have jumped off the soundtrack of any early '80s movie. The saxophone is the backbone of this track alongside the pumping bass and the synths that are unmistakenly influenced by the era. Check it out on Dynamite Disco Club now!
Kraak & Smaak - Fittipaldi
Kraak & Smaak's "Fittipaldi" is the teaser track from Boogie Angst's Boogie Beats Volume 3 compilation set to be released on April 8th. Kraak & Smaak continually produce music that simply transports you to another time and place. The wha-wha guitars, the clavinet, and the slightly wonky sound to the entire track make you believe you have time traveled in a mere 4:15.
Sasha PRimitive - I Think Of Summer
There is no doubt we are all longing for the simpler times we remember about summer. Sasha PRimitive has found a way to take us there with "I Think of Summer". This nu-disco bop is full of longing for people and places of the past, romance, friends, parties, and good times.
