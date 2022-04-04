The 15 Best Techno Tracks of March 2022

DJ Seinfeld Kasia Zacharko

Many of the usual suspects take their place in this month's chart including UMEK, Adam Beyer, Christian Smith, and of course the top tune from Extrawelt. Other appearances coming from rising stars who continue to penetrate center stage including DJ Seinfeld, Eli Brown, and Magnetic's own, Selective Response! We are certainly excited for techno's future.

1. "FIRST BLUSH (EXTRAWELT REMIX)" - MARC ROMBOY & ONIRIS [SYSTEMATIC RECORDINGS]

Extrawelt adds yet another exemplary accomplishment to their already storied résumé of remixes.

2. "INSIDIA (DJ SEINFELD REMIX)" - ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]

The remix packages for Anfisa Letyago's N:S:DA imprint continue to roll out revisions by some of the best in the business including this latest one which features one of Sweden's best, DJ Seinfeld!

3. "LISTEN (CLOSET YI REMIX)" - ANFISA LETYAGO [N:S:DA]

On top of Seinfeld's remix, Closet Yi's remix of "Listen" is worthy of attention here as well. The Korean producer put her own spin on "Listen" which is both deep and rhythmic. Perfect for a very late night set.

4. "RULES OF ATTRACTION" - EAS, SELECTIVE RESPONSE [CLERGY]

SoCal producers, EAS and Selective Response collaborated on this outright banger for Clergy's charitable compilation which is set up to fund the child refugees of Ukraine. Do your part today and head over to Beatport to buy the compilation.

5. "INSIDE (ANDRES CAMPO REMIX)" - BETTER LOST THAN STUPID [EI8HT]

Get ready to put those hands up in the air. EI8HT co-owner, Andres Campo is responsible for this massive remix of Better Lost Than Stupid's 2019 tune, "Inside."

6. "DARK MARKET" - UMEK [1605]

UMEK's newest gift to the techno galaxy is this cosmic adventure he calls, "Dark Market."

7. "DIRTY LAGOON" - ADAM BEYER [DRUMCODE]

Adam Beyer takes control of Drumcode's third release of 2022 and the title tune right here fires on all cylinders.

Christian Smith's debut on Trick is huge! Here's what he had to say about his momentous appearance on the label:

"I made these two tracks particularly for Trick. When producing ‘Infatuate’ I went back to the basics. A Phat analog groove, and my voice filtered up and down. I have had the chance to play this one out a few times and the reactions have been amazing."

The rising talent from Cambridge, Charly Schaller makes here solo debut on Second State with a varied four-tracker which features this very title track she calls, "Togians."

Also featured on Charly Schaller's debut EP on Second State is this prolific one with vocalist, Dani DeLion. Brace yourselves, this one is on another level.

Dense & Pika's remix here might sit more comfortably with a chart featuring goth-industrial acts of the '80s but it simply can't be ignored given the dark and driving vibes that make it something techno enthusiasts can get behind.

After their first appearance in the techno chart this past January, the Liverpool duo, Matrefakt is right back in it with this Detroit inspired belter they call, "Fix Penalty."

In true, Jay Lumen fashion, the Hungarian producer returns to his own label with yet another another stadium-sized weapon complete with big, booming beats and raw, gritty effects that are just simply nasty.

14. "INDUSTRIA" - HI-LO X ELI BROWN [FILTH ON ACID]

Even though he's already firmly established his footprint within dance music, Oliver Heldens makes yet another case with his HI-LO alias that he's a force to be reckoned with among the techno elites. Here he is collaborating with Eli Brown on a tune that was created on the fly before a rave in London last year.

15. "SPARK" - DRUNKEN KONG [TRONIC]

Drunken Kong's latest outing on Tronic is five tracks deep and it includes this fan favorite which is seeing some serious traction on the Beatport charts.

Stream the March 2022 techno chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: