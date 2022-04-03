The New ZEUS ARC GTS HUB Takes Vaporizing Flower To A Whole New Level

Get the Arc GTS Hub Here

The Zeus Arc GTS on its own is a fantastic vaporizer, dare we say it might be one of the best on the market, but the Hub system takes its greatness even further.

The Hub system is a little confusing at first, but once you dive in and get a handle on all the components, you will be grinding up your flower faster than Cheech at a Grateful Dead concert. So let's start with what who this thing is made for and what comes with it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Who Needs This? If you are someone that loves vaporizing flower and need a simple, hard-hitting, stealthy and convenient solution - then the Arc GTS Hub is probably for you. Its ArcPod loading solution keeps you going strong when you are on the go and not in a place where you can break out the weed and grind.

The Hub comes with everything you need to go out of the box, and the actual box itself is a hard-sided carrying case perfect for storing or traveling with your new little buddy. You get a premium Arc GTS vaporizer, cleaning supplies, multiple screens, a special grinder, and some ArcPods.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So now for the revolutionary part. The Arc GTS can be packed like a standard flower vaporizer, just grind up the flower, pack it nicely and fire it up. However, that's messy, and one of the issues with the smaller chambers on vapes like this is that they don't hit for very long. So what's a flower lover to do?

Enter the ArcPods, a revolutionary and tidy system for grinding up your flower into small, bullet-like pods that can be swapped out once expired. This system allows you to prepare multiple pods to use quickly and efficiently when you otherwise would have to scrape out the expired flower, grind, pack, and repeat. No more crispy flower particles falling all over the place; just remove the ArcPod, swap it out for a new one, and get back to it. We would highly recommend just sticking to the ArcPod system from the start; that way, the chamber on your Arc GTS will remain clean and won't require as much routine maintenance.

The ArcPods work in tandem with the special grinder/loader called the Xtruder, which looks like a pepper grinder. The process is simple:

Load the top of the Xtruder with your flower.

Load in an empty ArcPod on the opposite end.

Grind away.

The freshly ground flower falls into a funnel and right into the pod with the perfect grind/particle size. The Xtruder's bottom pops off to let you know that the pod is complete. After one pod is filled, swap it out with a fresh empty and repeat until you have enough ArcPods for your adventure.

The Arc GTS has stepped up quite a bit from previous models, which is the third iteration of the Arc model. For starters, the GTS mouthpiece was redesigned and is now made of medical-grade plastic, not silicon. The vapor path was also completely redesigned and provides an overall better draw. The chamber is now gold plated, there is an app that allows you to dial in exact heating temps, and the scooping tool is gold as well. Aside from aesthetics, this makes the tool easier to see on the bottom, where it attaches magnetically.

We recommend charging the Arc GTS completely before firing it up, as you would with most battery-powered electronics. Once fully charged, you have about 90 minutes of battery power, which doesn't sound like much, but it will last a full day if you are mindful of the battery and turn it off after every session. When starting cold, the vaporizer takes just over a minute to heat up and will give you green bars and a little haptic shake to let you know it's ready to party.

Key Features:

All-in-One Vaporizer Solution

ArcPod Compatibility

Xtruder Included

Zeus Hub Included

Built in ABV Tray

3500mAh Battery

3 Temperature Presets

Goldsink Technology

Gold-Plated Heating Chamber

Haptic Feedback

Feature Packed

80 Second Heat-up

3 Default Temp Settings (205°C | 215°C | 225°C)

New Mouthpiece Design

Redesigned Vapor Path

Firmware Upgradeable

Hard-Anodized Aluminum Shell

Gold Tool

What we love:

Portability and fantastic draw

Finally, a streamlined solution vs. packing and repacking

CLEAN

Exceptionally well designed and built to last

Allows you to customize your heat settings with a desktop app

Stealthy

What we would change:

The case is a little clunky; we love having one, but it could have been designed with better materials.

USB-C is now dominating, so ditch the Micro-USB charging cable

The build quality is phenomenal, but it can be slippery especially snowboarding. Maybe some soft rubber grip on the side of the Vape.

Summary: If you are looking for a complete solution for clean and efficient flower vaping, nothing is better. The ArcPod system allows you to pre-pack your flower and quickly swap them out for a new session when expired. Say goodbye to the grind, pack, empty, scrape, repeat ritual - it's now pop in, pop out, vape!