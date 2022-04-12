Skip to main content
Thievery Corporation Make Their Triumphant Return To The Concert Stage In 2022

After the full stop of touring for bands in 2020 and 2021, Thievery Corporation is back on the road and sounding better than ever, with their merry band of touring musicians and rotating vocalists completing the current lineup.

Jen Maler

Thievery Corporation has been thrilling audiences with its eclectic mix of world, electronic, reggae, and hip-hop for 25 years and shows no signs of slowing down! Rob Garza and Eric Hilton decided to embark on their Outernational Tour V.2 this spring, ending the first leg of the tour at the Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln, NE.

Thievery Corporation

PXL_20220411_022104173

Thievery Corporation

PXL_20220411_022623527

Eric Hilton

PXL_20220411_022901131

Eric Hilton & Rob Garza

PXL_20220411_031046687.NIGHT

Thievery Corporation

PXL_20220411_033233141

The Bourbon Theatre was the perfect intimate venue for Thievery. There was room to sit if you wanted to relax during the more chill portions of their set, and more than enough room to dance when the tempo came up. 

The band was exuberant and in wonderful spirits throughout the performance. It was the band's first time visiting Lincoln, NE, a small college town, and the audience was a terrific mix of young and older fans alike. 

Even though this leg of the tour is complete, you can still catch Rob Garza's side project Garza on the road beginning this week and touring through mid-May.

 Check out the tour dates here.

