Weedsday Playlist: Cannabis Grower Humo Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Smoke Sesh

Puff, puff pass and press play on this week's Weedsday playlist featuring songs by Tupac, Selena and others.

Humo Enkrypt Los Angeles

Humo is by la raza, pa’ la raza. A Spanish word for smoke, humo is the result of cannabis when ignited. Humo is on a mission to eliminate the stigma surrounding cannabis in the Latino community by celebrating its rich cultural history with the plant and normalizing its daily use. As a Mexican American owned company, Humo aims to provide meaningful representation in an industry that for decades has caused disproportionate harm to Latino communities.

Humo’s cannabis is sustainably grown in Smart Greenhouses powered by its parent company, POSIBL, in Monterey County California. The companies proudly provide year-round career opportunities to some of those hit hardest by the War on Drugs - the Latino community.

Humo is available in some stores across California.

The Weedsday playlist features the likes of Selena, Tupac and others. Humo Brand Partner Susie Plascencia shares, “This playlist is inspired by California.”

1. 2Pac & Dr. Dre - California Love

If you were born and raised in LA, 2Pac and Dr. Dre are of course at the top of the list. This song has the power to uplift any mood and will make you appreciate the West Coast from LA to the Bay.

2. Selena - No Me Queda Mas

Many of us grew up listening to Selena, so we recommend you appreciate the beauty of this song during a long walk along the beach or a sprint across the city. From its vivid trumpet and violin intro to its heart-wrenching lyrics, this song perfectly captures the pain and ultimate acceptance of a breakup. Also, her dress and hairdo in this music video are as iconic as she was.



3. Kent Loon ft. 03 Greedo - Wolves on Clouds

A favorite pastime for many is smoking a blunt in a scenic location — there are plenty of great views here in California. In this collaboration with LA-based rapper 03 Greedo, Colombian-born rapper Kent Loon gives us an epic trap anthem that’s definitely blunt-sesh worthy.



4. Juicy J - All I Blow is Loud

This song includes the honest lyrics, “Don’t pass me no regular, Imma turn it down. All I blow is loud.” If you agree, we recommend smoking our highest THC strain, named after the Aztec drink of the gods, Pulque. A cross between GMO Cookies and Legends OG, this indica dominant hybrid strain delivers a flavor profile that is sweet, spicy, and herbal with trichome-frosted nugs.

5. Megan Thee Stallion - Megan’s Piano

Megan is unapologetically herself and completely comfortable in her own skin. Anytime you’re feeling down about something, pack a bowl, put on this song and remember that you’re your best self when you’re confident.