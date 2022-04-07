Weedsday Playlist: Romy Reiner Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Photo credit: Aiden Avery

Romy Reiner is an American artist, writer, and actor. Residing in Los Angeles, Romy began learning the art of improv, eventually graduating from Upright Citizens Brigade. She has been writing for the last 6 years and is currently working on a few projects. Romy has been a photographer since 6th grade and has done work for various brands, some including marijuana companies.

Romy is a big advocate for prison reform and has linked with organizations like the Last Prisoner Project. She would like to see all marijuana convictions overturned. The overwhelming and evergrowing weed industry where people profit off of selling weed, coupled with people still in prison for minor marijuana charges is unacceptable in our society. Yet, according to Romy, “We still haven’t gotten close to righting the wrongs and eradicating the war on drugs.” We love Romy’s passion for the plant, so we asked her to curate this week’s Weedsday Playlist, and share some thoughts about what inspired it:

“As someone who has used weed for chronic pain, a way to relieve stress, and just because it’s a great way to connect with other people as well as yourself, I’ve found that music and smoking go hand in hand. I am fortunate to have older parents who have taught me a lot about music and the history of music, and as someone who is completely interested in all forms of sound, I think I have a pretty wide range of knowledge. I’ve always been interested in how music influences art and other music. I always say that I like almost every genre of music, except dubstep. But I’m always willing to try. I love country, rap, R&B, rock, folk, etc… It was very hard for me to only choose five or six songs, I don’t want to feel like I’m excluding or forgetting anything. But I tried to choose the songs that make me feel good and that I can listen to over and over again. There’s so much history in music that when I listen, I almost feel as if I’m time traveling. These are a few of my favorite classics.” - Romy

All you need to know about Romy is that she loves animals, cake, and weed, and hopes to be a part of the new generation that tackles social justice issues, and creates a safer, more understanding environment around weed. Now, let’s soak in the sounds of Funkadelic, Erykah Badu, Aretha Franklin, and more!

Weedsday Playlist: Romy Reiner Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh Puff, puff pass and press play. “I Like It” by DeBarge When I first heard this song, it transported me. I don’t know where, but I remember feeling like I had stepped out of our time — period. This song was released in 1997, the same year I was born. The vocals in this are out of this world. I always put it on when I need to lift my spirits or just to belt out along with the DeBarge family. This group started in Michigan in 1979, composed of a family El, Mark, Randy, and Bunny. 1 / 5

BONUS TUNE! “Day Dreaming” by Aretha Franklin

The ultimate GOAT, Aretha. I’m captured by so many of her songs, but “Day Dreaming” always feels like home. The song came out in 1972, almost 50 years ago and it still sounds so great. I wish more songs today had the soul and charm of “Day Dreaming.” Aretha was a true artist, and you can hear it in her voice and songs.