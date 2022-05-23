It's already shaping up to be a fantastic year for rap and with a ton of dope music on the horizon here are the top 5 albums we are looking forward to the most.

Rap has years that come to mind like 1994 and 1998, but 2022 has the possibility to be a similar year. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, people have spent more time online, frequently advocating for music from their favorites including a fan on Twitter whose tweet got the great Kendrick Lamar to come out of “retirement.”

2020 rap music took the music industry by storm, propelled by club and radio bangers like WAP with Cardi B and Savage with Meg the Stallion as well as more thought-provoking and emotional records like The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby and Deep Reverence featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.

Rap's impact helped TikTok become the most popular app during the pandemic and changed the way artists and labels released music. It also helped create buzz for newer rappers whose projects hadn't been released yet.

Last year’s massive release of music from J.Cole and the head to head competition of Drake and Kanye West helped bring back the competitive spirit in rap as well as brought back feelings of nostalgia (50 Cent and Kanye West in 2007). There was so much anticipation for rap last year that it only made sense for it to carry over this year.

Even though most rap fans got their wishes with Kendrick, there are still a few rap releases left that even the most dedicated rap fans still can’t wait for. Here's a list of a few more rap albums that are sure to generate even more chatter before the year ends.