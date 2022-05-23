The Top 5 Most Anticipated Rap Albums Of 2022
Rap has years that come to mind like 1994 and 1998, but 2022 has the possibility to be a similar year. Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, people have spent more time online, frequently advocating for music from their favorites including a fan on Twitter whose tweet got the great Kendrick Lamar to come out of “retirement.”
2020 rap music took the music industry by storm, propelled by club and radio bangers like WAP with Cardi B and Savage with Meg the Stallion as well as more thought-provoking and emotional records like The Bigger Picture by Lil Baby and Deep Reverence featuring the late Nipsey Hussle.
Rap's impact helped TikTok become the most popular app during the pandemic and changed the way artists and labels released music. It also helped create buzz for newer rappers whose projects hadn't been released yet.
Last year’s massive release of music from J.Cole and the head to head competition of Drake and Kanye West helped bring back the competitive spirit in rap as well as brought back feelings of nostalgia (50 Cent and Kanye West in 2007). There was so much anticipation for rap last year that it only made sense for it to carry over this year.
Even though most rap fans got their wishes with Kendrick, there are still a few rap releases left that even the most dedicated rap fans still can’t wait for. Here's a list of a few more rap albums that are sure to generate even more chatter before the year ends.
Lil Baby- TBA
Lil Baby’s star has risen to tremendous levels in the five years since he first debuted. His 2020 single, “The Bigger Picture” introduced him to a larger audience and earned him a Grammy nomination and performance.
The following year he released a collaborative album with Lil Durk which only stoked the flames of anticipation even harder. July 2022 is the current timeline for Baby's newest project and with a slew of recent singles, including “Right On”, “In a Minute”, and “Frozen” along with a billboard, it’s only a matter of time before fans can get their fix of Lil Baby’s melodic music.
Joey Bada$$- 2000
Joey’s next release 2000, which is slated for release on June 17, 2022, is presumably a sequel to his critically acclaimed mixtape, 1999.
In the five years since Joey dropped his last project, he's stayed relatively quiet on the music side, devoting his energy toward acting. His first single, “The Rev3nge” helped build on excitement for his project, making this yet another highly anticipated rap release for 2022.
Freddie Gibbs- SSS
Ever since Freddie Gibbs came on the scene a little over a decade ago, he’s worked tirelessly to make himself a household name. The momentum he generated with his 2019 album, Bandana, and the success of his grammy-nominated project, Alfredo, have Freddie poised to have his biggest release ever.
Set to be released in June 2022, SSS( Soul Sold Separately) is sure to be another notable installment in his vast catalogue. His first official single, "Black Illuminati", featuring Jadakiss is just an example of good things to come.
Meg Thee Stallion-TBA
Megan thee Stallion's meteoric rise to the top of the music charts has been a slow bubble that reached its height in 2020 when she won three Grammys. Her 2020 album, Good News, only added to her popularity and her dominance.
Now almost two years removed from the project and more infamous than ever, her next project has the potential to be her biggest project to date. Her two singles, "Sweetest Pie" featuring Dua Lipa, and the scathing record, "Plan B", both caused waves on the charts and on timelines, debuting at #15 on the Billboard.
Logic- Vinyl Days
Since Logic announced his retirement in the two years he’s returned with several singles and two albums. His newest project, Vinyl Days, is a chance for him to reintroduce himself to the rap game once again not only as a rapper but also as a producer.
Free from all the creative boxes of expectations, Logic's latest singles, "Therapy Music" featuring Russ and "Vinyl Days" featuring DJ Premier present us with glimpses of growth unlike anything we heard.
If the album, which will be released on June 17th is anything like Logic's latest singles, then we are in for more heat this summer than we expected.