Here are 10 artists who sound like Jamie xx. If you're a fan of Jamie xx's forward-thinking beats that helped shape the sound of the early 2000's, you'll love the artists here.

The wave of Jamie xx's success brings a ton of new fans (like you) who are anxious to dive a bit deeper into other artists who are pushing the boundaries of modern music and achieving a unique sound similar to that of Jamie xx.

So we did the heavy lifting for you and found ten artists who sound like Jamie xx.

Keep reading until the end to find out a bit more about Jamie xx's journey. But until then, and don't want to keep you waiting any longer, let's dive in...

Jai Paul Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Wikipedia SBTRKT Facebook – Instagram – Twitter Jacque Greene Facebook – Instagram – Twitter Joy Orbinson Facebook – Instagram Joe Goddard Facebook – Instagram – Twitter Burial Oliver Sim Facebook – Instagram Mount Kimbie Facebook KinK Facebook – Instagram

Who Is Jamie xx?

Jamie xx's career began in the early months of 2011, when he released his first solo single 'Far Nearer. Beat For' which hit the airwaves with acclaimed success.

Shortly after in the same year, he was brought on by Drake to work on Take Care where Jamie xx produced tracks with some of the biggest artists in the game like Rihanna and others.

The kindling of Jamie xx's career was built over the next few years, but truly took fire in 2017 when he was reunited with some old collaborators and bandmates to create the xx's third studio album I See You. The album was a far more mature, fleshed-out sound than any of the artists had created thus far and the results spoke for themselves.

What followed was a series of career-defining opportunities including a Radio One Essential Mix, remix work for artists like Alicia Keys and others, and even collaborations with the likes of Peter Gabriel and Koreless.