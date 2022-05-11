If you're a fan of Anjunadeep's Ben Böhmer and are searching for more artists who sound like him then we have you covered!

Ben Böhmer is a German electronic music production hailing from Berlin whose deep, sentimental, and heart-string pulling releases have captivated audiences enough to catapult him to stardom in only a few years' time.

Alongside his debut album, Breathing, that was released on Anjunadeep, Ben Böhmer has also had a string of releases of massive labels such as Future Classic and Hungry Music.

And while Ben Böhmer's sound has a certain signature quality to it, he is by no means the only producer making a name for themselves behind int he world of melodic, organic, and progressive house.

And if you're a fan of Böhmer and want to discover more artists in his niche than this list has you covered.

Here Are The Top 9 artists Who Sound Like Ben Böhmer.

DAVID HOHME TINLICKER SPENCER BROWN LUTTRELL CUBICOLOR LANE 8 ELI & FUR YOTTO DUSKY

What Genre Of Music Does Ben Böhmer Play?

The majority of Ben Böhmer's releases would be categorized under the genre of progressive house.

Progressive House found its start in the late 90s when the rave scene was dominated by distonal synth shots and break-beat rhythms. Progressive house was a direct counter to the, as progressive house focused more on the melodies of the track than on the founding rhythms.

Ben Böhmer's music certainly is different from progressive pioneers like Sasha, Digweed, and other OG progressive house DJs. But ben Böhmer's long build ups, emotional harmonies, and emphasis on the melodies make him and the artists that sound like him fit clearly into the progressive house genres.

Top 3 Ben Böhmer Sets

Ben is much more of a producer than an actual DJ and often performs using his intricate live setup over conventional turntables.

This gives each set that Ben plays a way more authentic and irreplaceable quality that goes beyond what could be achieved through a conventional DJ set.

So let's dive into the two three sets Ben Böhmer has ever performed.

Anjunadeep Open Air: London at The Drumsheds

Cappadocia in Turkey for Cercle

Live at Anjunadeep x Printworks London 2019