Artists Who Sound Like: Eli & Fur

If you're a fan of Anjunadeep's Eli & Fur and are searching for more artists who sound like them then we have you covered!
Eli & Fur

British duo Eli & Fur have been a producer-DJ outfit for the better part of 10 years and whose work has help shape the sound of modern day melodic house, techno, and everything in between.

Having quickly risen through the ranks to be one of Anjunadeep's most top-performing acts, the dup have carved out a niche all their own. And now that they have attracted a substantial fanbase, those fans are wanting more of what they love! 

So whether you're a fan of Eli & Fur because of their catchy vocal lines, their energy-packed live sets, or just enjoy watching two female artists totally kill it in today's music industry, we've got you covered.

HERE ARE THE TOP 9 ARTISTS WHO SOUND LIKE Eli & Fur. 

Luttrell

Luttrell

Yotto

yotto-2017-cr-Miro-Kalliola-billboard-1548

Banaati

Banaati

Kidnap

Kidnap press shot

Jody Wisternoff

Jody Wisternoff

Tinlicker

Tinlicker-Press-Photo-cr-Meesterwerk-Photography-2019-billboard-1548

Matt Fax

Matt Fax

Just her

Just Her

Cubicolor

Cubicolor

Hosini

Hosini

What Genre Does Eli & Fur Play?

Eli & Fur are typically known as playing House Music, which can be confusing if you only listen to the duo's singles. The single tracks, EPs, and albums they release feature softer melodies, enchanting vocals, and lush atmospheres which may make one assume they are a progressive house or techno act.

While the girls certainly are known to DJ a wide style of music, seeing them perform live establishes them strongly as some of the best house DJs of their generation.

TL;DR – House

Which One Is Eli & Which One Is Fur?

Eli & Fur

Don't feel guilty if you're a massive fan of Eli & Fur but still aren't 100% sure who is who...

Because we have you covered on that too! 

In the photo above, Eliza “Eli” Noble is on the left and Jennifer “Fur” Skillman is on the right.

