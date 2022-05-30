Skip to main content

Artists Who Sound Like: Monolink

If you're a fan of Monolink's lush guitars and distinctive, dance-friendly energy then you'll love these nine other artists.
monolink

Monolink is the moniker of German singer-singwriter and electronic music producer; Steffan Linck.

Since debuting his first single, 'The End,' back in 2015 and his first album, Amniotic, in 2018, he has seen a steady rise in popularity to the position he holds now as a superstar. 

Artists Who Sound Like: Eli & Fur

Building his sound off of ambient guitars, driving techno beats, and a Teutonic-like voice, Monklink's signature sonic character has captured the hearts and ears of the world. 

So if you've just discovered Monolink and want a few recommendations for artists who sound similar, we got you! Let's dive into our top ten favorite artists for any fan of Monolink.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

So let's dive into the list...

Kidnap

Kidnap

H O W L I N G

Howling

Viken Arman

Viken Arman

Marek Hemmann

Marek Hemmann

Oliver Schories

Oliver Schories

Mathame

Mathame

Ron Flatter

Ron Flatter

Einmusik

Einmusik

Armen Miran

Armen Miran

Joachim Pastor

Joachim Pastor

While Monolink is a leading player in the electronic music world, he is a live act.

Much like other live acts such as Ben Bohmer or Bob Moses, who use live instrumentation alongside Ableton Live to perform their dance-friendly grooves.

There are exceptions to this rule of course, as Monolink performs club sets on occasion where he just plays on CDJs. But Monolink's brand is predominantly as a live performance act. 

Monolink's blend of acoustic instruments, driving beats, and vocal work toe the line between a number of popular genres which is likely the reason for his popularity. 

But he describes himself as an 'Ambient Techno Electronica.'

That certainly is a mouthful, but leads to some truly immaculate music that is ideal for listening to live or streaming.

Related Content

Jamie xx
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Jamie xx

By Will VanceMay 23, 2022
Eli & Fur
Charts

Artists Who Sound Like: Eli & Fur

By Will VanceMay 24, 2022
Artists who sound like Lane 8
News

Artists Who Sound Like: Lane 8

By Will VanceMay 25, 2022