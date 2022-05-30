Artists Who Sound Like: Monolink

If you're a fan of Monolink's lush guitars and distinctive, dance-friendly energy then you'll love these nine other artists.

Monolink is the moniker of German singer-singwriter and electronic music producer; Steffan Linck.

Since debuting his first single, 'The End,' back in 2015 and his first album, Amniotic, in 2018, he has seen a steady rise in popularity to the position he holds now as a superstar.

Building his sound off of ambient guitars, driving techno beats, and a Teutonic-like voice, Monklink's signature sonic character has captured the hearts and ears of the world.

So if you've just discovered Monolink and want a few recommendations for artists who sound similar, we got you! Let's dive into our top ten favorite artists for any fan of Monolink.

10 Artists Like Monolink

Kidnap H O W L I N G Viken Arman Marek Hemmann Oliver Schories Mathame Ron Flatter Einmusik Armen Miran Joachim Pastor

Is Monolink A DJ?

While Monolink is a leading player in the electronic music world, he is a live act.

Much like other live acts such as Ben Bohmer or Bob Moses, who use live instrumentation alongside Ableton Live to perform their dance-friendly grooves.

There are exceptions to this rule of course, as Monolink performs club sets on occasion where he just plays on CDJs. But Monolink's brand is predominantly as a live performance act.

What Kind Of Music Is Monolink?

Monolink's blend of acoustic instruments, driving beats, and vocal work toe the line between a number of popular genres which is likely the reason for his popularity.

But he describes himself as an 'Ambient Techno Electronica.'

That certainly is a mouthful, but leads to some truly immaculate music that is ideal for listening to live or streaming.