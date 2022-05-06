Disclosure Light Up The Night On Their Latest DJ Tour Across The US
Disclosure DJ'd a searing fifteen-song set that spanned their 12-year career at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, MO. last week. Coming directly off of back-to-back Coachella weekends, this set was full of all of the energy you would expect of DJ/Producers at the top of their game.
Guy and Howard were in top form, DJing a mix of their hits as well as some deeper cuts from their catalog. The light show that accompanied each track was technically incredible, mesmerizing, and created a specific mood for each song. The crowd danced and sang along throughout the set, and the joy in the room was intoxicating.
The Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland is a gorgeous venue that was built in 1927, so not a typical venue for a DJ set, but the theater was an excellent choice for the 3000+ audience who had plenty of room to dance in front of the stage or just chill, chat and have cocktails in the lobby. The 3200-seat venue was mostly stripped of its seating in favor of a large dancefloor, perfect for the evening's festivities.
The boys still have fourteen US dates left on this leg of their world tour, so if you want to have a beautiful, sweaty night of dancing, singing, and an all-around good time, make sure to see if Disclosure is playing in a town near you! Check out the rest of the tour dates here.
It was a great way to spend a Wednesday night, and the crowd completely agreed! Do yourself a favor and get out and support live artists. You will be glad you did!