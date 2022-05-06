Skip to main content
Disclosure Light Up The Night On Their Latest DJ Tour Across The US

Disclosure's DJ tour is an evening of spectacular light and sound, and it is an event not to be missed.

Laurel Suss

Disclosure DJ'd a searing fifteen-song set that spanned their 12-year career at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City, MO. last week. Coming directly off of back-to-back Coachella weekends, this set was full of all of the energy you would expect of DJ/Producers at the top of their game. 

Guy and Howard were in top form, DJing a mix of their hits as well as some deeper cuts from their catalog. The light show that accompanied each track was technically incredible, mesmerizing, and created a specific mood for each song. The crowd danced and sang along throughout the set, and the joy in the room was intoxicating.

The Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland is a gorgeous venue that was built in 1927, so not a typical venue for a DJ set, but the theater was an excellent choice for the 3000+ audience who had plenty of room to dance in front of the stage or just chill, chat and have cocktails in the lobby. The 3200-seat venue was mostly stripped of its seating in favor of a large dancefloor, perfect for the evening's festivities.

The boys still have fourteen US dates left on this leg of their world tour, so if you want to have a beautiful, sweaty night of dancing, singing, and an all-around good time, make sure to see if Disclosure is playing in a town near you! Check out the rest of the tour dates here.

It was a great way to spend a Wednesday night, and the crowd completely agreed! Do yourself a favor and get out and support live artists. You will be glad you did!

