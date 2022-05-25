EDC Vegas 2022 Wrap-Up (House & Techno Edition)

From weddings on-site to Michelin-rated dinner shows to a fireworks show that would put most 4th of July celebrations to shame, EDC had it all. The three-day, all night rave was jam-packed with more more dazzling entertainment than one could possibly take in all weekend long. Then there's the music. Each area of the nocturnal carnival was carved out by a one-of-a-kind stage that was uniquely a scene and sound of its own. The Neon Garden and the Bionic Jungle specifically drew the attention of yours truly this past weekend but on day one, an unlikely headliner was the star of the show that evening. Near-hurricane force winds rocked the speedway and visibly thinned the crowd but the die-hard, scantily clad ravers simply raided the on-site merch stores for warmer clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Finally warmed up with fresh threads and ready to rave, it was onto the Bionic Jungle where Carl Craig was doing his part to heat up the revelers from for a two hour set that spanned mostly tech-house sprinkled with a bit of techno but sadly featured a considerable amount of sound bleed from other stages across the speedway. Chicago house legend, Gene Farris followed and faced the same challenge of sound bleeding from stages farther away. Nevertheless, the grassy area of Bionic Jungle provided a pleasant respite from the concrete surface of the Speedway.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gene Farris inphinity

Honey Dijon at the Neon Garden was up next on the schedule and it was easily the best decision of the night. House music in its purest garage form complete with soulful vocals drenched the Neon Garden, and all in attendance reveled in her amazing set.

As unlikely of a choice as it was, Tale Of Us followed and flooded the Neon Garden with their signature, Neo Trance sound which the duo has fully embraced. Set highlights included two tunes that have taken the Afterlife label to new heights. Both being by Anyma who is half of Tale of Us. The brand-new collaboration with Chris Avantgarde titled, "Consciousness," as well as the set closer, "Running" with vocalist, Meg Myers.

Anjunadeep favorite, Ben Böhmer closed the stage with a sunrise set which might have found a more welcome home on a desert stage at Burning Man but loyal followers remained in attendance for his mellow, but euphoric vibe.

Night two kicked off for myself with Joseph Capriati, who dropped a fittingly raucous set that featured various samples across house music, the genre which he's publicly professed his love for. However, it was the timeless trance classic, "Age Of Love" which established itself as the centerpiece of his two-hour set.

Charlotte De Witte played the night earlier at the Circuit Grounds but her second set of the weekend on Saturday at the Neon Garden was a welcoming encore. Zero punches were pulled as she pushed the tempo to nearly 140 for the next 90 minutes.

The French, shirtless, mouth-covering DJ, I Hate Models then jumped at the task of closing the Neon Garden with his frenetic brand of speedy techno which whipped the entire crowd into a frenzy for the final 90 minutes of EDC at the Neon Garden. Quite possibly, hands-down, the best DJ set all weekend long.

Day three felt like underground house music got its due as both Gene Farris and Sam Divine dropped ripping sets at the larger Stereo Bloom stage. As far as the Neon Garden went on Sunday, both Adam Beyer and Deborah De Luca did some damage worth remembering. Most notably, the moment when Deborah De Luca chose the classic, "Children" by Robert Miles as one of her final tunes of the very last sunrise of EDC 2022.

Deborah De Luca

Follow Electric Daisy Carnival: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Insomniac: Facebook | Twitter