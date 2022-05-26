Fornite Desktop Wallpapers: 350+ Free HD Downloads

If you don't have a cool Fornite desktop wallpaper, do you even play Fornite? Well here are the baddest, bestest, most uniquest wallpapers for your desktop of mobile device.

Image Via Epic Games

It's no surprise that Fornite, the world's most popular battle royale game, is addicting AF. You probably know it better than anyone else...

You're here fiending for more cool Fornite desktop pictures after all.

Right?!

Well, let's give the masses what the came for (...aimbots need not apply)!

THE BEST FORTNITE WALLPAPERS

If you're anything like me, whenever you're not actually playing the game, the next best thing is to be reminded of Fornite, and there's no better way to keep The Atlas at the forefront of your mind then by having it occupy real estate on your desktop or mobile device.

But the last thing you want is a f***ing lame image right?!

So let's dive into the absolute, hands down, coolest Fortnite wallpapers the internet has to offer.

It seems like the same old Fortnight wallpapers are floating around everywhere, and it's actually finding the cool Fortnite wallpapers that is the tricky part.

Well maybe it's just my personal aesthetic, but I love the dark imagery and neon accents for my desktop background, which WallPaper Cave offers by the dozens. Whether you're looking for unique, eye-popping pictures to use on your desktop or simply want a cool battle royale picture; WallPaper Cave has you all set up.

They even have a handful of images cropped to fit your mobile device. So check out their whole bank of battle royale images at the link above!

If you're hungry for more awesome desktop images, then keep scrolling!

AlphaCoders (30+ Fornite Wallpapers)

Looking for something a bit more stylized and cartoonish? Alpaacoders is one of my absolute favorite recommendations.

They are always coming correct with cartoonish, filtered, and otherwise off-the-beaten path style images for you to use on your desktop.

Wallpaper Flare (70+ Fortnite Wallpapers)

Fornite has reached the level of success that it sees today off of immensely powerful creative partnerships. And as a secondary result of this, the branded, product placement, sponsored-content style images that come out of the game make for some very cool Fortnite pictures that you can use as your wallpapers.

Want a Fortnite Batman background? Check

Want a Travis Scott Fortnite desktop? Yep, we've got that too.

These types of images make for some pretty epic Fortnite backgrounds for you to use, and Wallpaper Flare make it their speciality to offer some of the coolest wallpapers like that.

Below are our favorite ones, but head over to their site through the link about to scope out even more!

Fornite Wallpapers Reddit

The internet, despite all of its faults, is filled with some truly talented people, and oftentimes crowd sourcing images to use as your background and wallpapers can yield the most amazing results.

And while you could spend hours, even days, digging around Reddit for the dopest, sickest, most undiscovered Fortnite wallpapers to use...

We'd rather have you playing matches, getting headshots, and building silly stuff with your friends.

So we compiled a list of our favorite Reddit threads that have the coolest Fortnite wallpapers for you to use. Make sure to give these Reddit users, and all the creators of these wallpapers, some props because they are seriously talented people.

Shoutout to Reddit user @nicknamesummercenaYT for posting the textural colors and gradients we all associate with our favorite battle royale game. If you like that signature Fortnite gradient, head over to this post and snag a few different options.

Big ups to Reddit user @EvidentHS for putting together a dope collection of free Fornite wallpapers you can use for both desktop AND mobile. What a damn pro you are EvidentHS!

And one more friendly note, don't forget that Imgur has some of the coolest and more unique wallpaper Fornite pictures you can use – so check them all out here. There's literally thousands of them for you!