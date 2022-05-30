THE 9 BEST FREE OMNISPHERE PRESET BANKS FOR MUSIC PRODUCTION

We dug DEEP across the internet to find you the best, most powerful presets for Omnisphere 2 and they're all completely free.

When it comes to versatility, analog vibes, and sheer amount of preset options for you to browse, there is no better synth out there than Spectrasonic's Omnisphere 2.

The original Omnisphere synth was released back in 2008 and offered an incredible amount of factory-built presets and sounds and was arguably one of the most well-received and powerful romplers in the production space.

Omnisphere accomplished such a feat off of the back of the development of Spectrasonics STEAM Engine which broke ground on completely new realtime synthesis techniques that offered an epic library of remarkable "psychoacoustic" sounds, and many innovative features that have never been seen before in any hardware or software synthesizer.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And to this day, Omnisphere is still hailed as one of the most powerful software synths on the market

Why?!

Because Omnisphere offers versatility, customization option, and top-tier sound unheard of by almost any other of it's competitors.

20 TECHNO TIPS: HANNES BIEGER'S ULTIMATE GUIDE FOR MUSIC PRODUCERS

And while the flavor-of-the-month genres dominating the production space have shifted heavily over the years since Omnisphere was brought to market, the synth itself remains a household name almost solely because of the amount of sounds its users can tap into at a moments notice.

In this article, we've dug deep into the depths of the internet to find the absolute best Omnisphere preset libraries you can snag for free so that you can start getting the most out of this powerful synth while avoiding spending a single dime.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Angelic Vibes Free Trap Patches Angelic Vibes specializes in trap and hiphop soundbanks that are top of the line. And while they have a ton of premium-tier soundbanks for Omnisphere, they also offer sample bundles of their sounds completely for free. And while they bill themselves as hiphop sound-banks, these softer and more ominous patches can be applied to almost any genre you're producing. So head to this link here to snag 56 beautifully crafted bells, bass, arps, pads and more. Angelic Vibes also offers a TON more freebies for you to snag while you're at it. So head to their freebies page here. Soundwrld's Illusion If you're producing ambient music, than Soundwrld is certainly something that needs to be on your radar. The softer, evolving patches are inspired by the beats commonly used by artists such as Cubeatz, PVLACE, and LIl Baby. Note that if you want these patches, you will have to go through a series of like/follow gates after hitting this link here. Aquila Beats's Boujee This free pack comes stacked with over 15 free patches for you to start using immediately. These free Omnisphere patches are perfect for hiphop producers looking to create beats in the style of Travis Scott and Steven Schaefer, whose smooth basses and iconic guitar sounds have captivated the hearts of millions. Although fair warning, likes and subscribes are still required if you want to snag these powerful patches through the link here. Man Makes Noise's OMNITAUR OMNITAUR is a bank of over 50 powerful arpeggiators, basses, leads and pads all inspired by the gritty, warm, and beefy sounds of the Moog Miniature. With waveforms pulled directly from the timeless Moog powerful synths, these patches allow you to access the power of analog completely for free. Download these patches through the link here. Brandon Chapa's Pastel Bank This bank has a little something for everyone, offering 200+ creative patches to use no matter the genre you're focusing on. Whether you need dazzling arps, harmonious bells, powerful basses, or lush pads this pack has it all for you (and you don't need to do anything for them! Download the sounds inspired by 808 Mafia, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Da Baby, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Lil Tjay, Gucci Mane, Lil Boosie, and more through this link here. Price: Free Download Another powerful free sampler of a premium soundbank, the 'Vengeance' sampler offers a wide array fo arps, keys, leads, and more. While it is advertised as being for more modern trap beats, these sounds are great for anything from chill wave to melodic house. Check out this free sampler here. Free Omnisphere Bank Lift Off This one is short and sweet... You get a few arps... You get a couple basses... You get a handful of pads... A few plucks.... And they all sound amazing! StudioWAV Trap Presets There is a big push to offer free trap soundbanks in these freebies, but I encourage you to push those boundaries and use the wealth of free sounds in almost any genre under the sun. Because the same softer, more mellow sounds that are popular in modern day trap can just as easily be applied to any softer and more sentimental genres you're producing. Plus I've found that hiphop sounds have a TON of character in them, which makes them incredibly expressive and unique when used in genres they're not technically intended for. Snag them right here. Plughugger XENON Plughugger is a powerful plugin company whose sounds simply help you make something cool. R&D 05 Xenon is a collection of sounds and experiments that became the soundset Element 27. The sounds in this collection are unique and cannot be found in any other soundset, which means it is perfect for getting a super unique and evocative patch for your next track. Snag the freebies here (along with some other cool soundset SWAG)

How To Install Omnisphere Libraries

Installing Omnisphere presets is by no means hard, but it can be confusing if you're new to the plugin. So let's get our friend, Ave McRee, in the mix to help break down how to install Omnisphere sounds and presets in less than three minutes.

Are Install Omnisphere Royalty Free?

I cannot image a situation in which Omnisphere, or any other preset patch, would NOT be royalty free.

You are free to use these sounds and banks in anyway you can to make as amazing music as possible!

If it helps you rest even easier at night, let me say that many things CAN be under copyright (melodies, vocals, etc) but the sources of the sounds that play them, AKA presets, are almost impossible to track.

It's like trying to copyright the sound of the strings of a guitar being played on a recording. It's just too impossible to even try.

Why Is Omnisphere So Expensive? And Is It worth It?

Sitting at a price tag of over $400, it can be no wonder why many producers are skeptical about purchasing Omnisphere 2. Is it really worth that price tag?

The price tag alone makes it a serious decision for producers.

Having purchased Omnisphere 2 years ago as one of my first major investments into my professional career as a producer, I can wholeheartedly agree that Omnisphere 2 is worth it.

The sheer amount of presets that it comes with, the insane amounts of functionality in the plugin, its built-in granular synth, and more are incredible. Omnisphere is arguably a better synth that many hardware options that are three times its price-tag.

This is likely why Omnisphere has been crowed with the name 'power synth.'