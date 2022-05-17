Gorillaz Unveil Massive Plans For Closing Out 2022

In their first state-side trip since 2018, the Gorillaz confirm their not-to-be-missed North American Tour this fall.

Iconic group/artist/aesthetic/cartoon ensemble, the Gorillaz officially announced a rare and historic North American tour slated for the fall of 2022.

Live Nation will be hosting the evening, and will be the first time the act toured the United States and North America since 2018; which previously concluded with the inaugural Demon Dayz Festival L.A.

Tickets On Sale Friday, May 20 at 10am

The world's most iconic virtual act will spearheaded by none other than Damon Albarn. What makes this tour special is that Albarn is bringing the 14-piece Gorillaz live band — aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers — for a series of 21 unique and unforgettable arena dates across the U.S. and Canada.

Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center

Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival

Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

More Information On Tickets Here

Who Are The Gorillaz?

The Gorillaz are a 'virtual band' formed in the late 90s by frontman Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett.

The group primarily is built on four animated members that make up the vocalist, keyboardist, bass guitar, drums, and vocals/leads.

The Gorillaz identity it built within a fictional universe comprised of music videos, comic strips, interviews, and mixed media and often feature collaborations with a wide range of featured artists, with Albarn as the only permanent musical contributor.