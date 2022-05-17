Gorillaz Unveil Massive Plans For Closing Out 2022
Iconic group/artist/aesthetic/cartoon ensemble, the Gorillaz officially announced a rare and historic North American tour slated for the fall of 2022.
Live Nation will be hosting the evening, and will be the first time the act toured the United States and North America since 2018; which previously concluded with the inaugural Demon Dayz Festival L.A.
Tickets On Sale Friday, May 20 at 10am
The world's most iconic virtual act will spearheaded by none other than Damon Albarn. What makes this tour special is that Albarn is bringing the 14-piece Gorillaz live band — aided and abetted by a varying cast of guest performers — for a series of 21 unique and unforgettable arena dates across the U.S. and Canada.
Gorillaz Tour Dates
Sun Sep 11 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Sep 14 – Portland, OR –Moda Center
Sat Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – Life is Beautiful Festival
Mon Sep 19 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Wed Sep 21 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Fri Sep 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
More Information On Tickets Here
Who Are The Gorillaz?
The Gorillaz are a 'virtual band' formed in the late 90s by frontman Damon Albarn and visual artist Jamie Hewlett.
The group primarily is built on four animated members that make up the vocalist, keyboardist, bass guitar, drums, and vocals/leads.
The Gorillaz identity it built within a fictional universe comprised of music videos, comic strips, interviews, and mixed media and often feature collaborations with a wide range of featured artists, with Albarn as the only permanent musical contributor.