Hannes Bieger Releases A New Compilation Of The Best Techno You'll Hear This Month

Hannes Bieger's Balance Compilation features all-exclusive music from Bieger, his friends and collaborators; including music with Gui Boratto and Rodriguez Jr.

Hannes Bieger Balance Compilation has been years in the making, as Hannes, one of Europe's most sought-after mixing and mastering engineers, acquired some of the highest talent in the industry to bring on for the project.

Bieger's Balance Compilation is made up entirely of his own original productions, alongside high-caliber acts and collaborators, creating a mix with so much hype and quality behind it that it could have been an entire album's worth of material.

The mix is divided into two halves, the first of which is comprised of entirely his own productions with the latter portion offering the opportunity for collaborators such as Gui Boratto and Rodriguez Jr. to find their way to foreground.

Each track has its own signature sonic flavor that perfectly bleeds into the next; creating a psychoacoustic effect of warping time and bending reality.

We had a chance to sit down with Hannes Bieger, who had some exciting and meaningful words to say about the mix:

"This release is special for me, as it’s the first time ever I’ve released a mix. If you’re a DJ you’re doing podcasts and radio/online mixes, and every time you’re playing you’re creating a mix or a set in a way - but as a live artist, for me this is the first set of this kind I’ve created in my life basically." – Hannes Bieger

Tracklisting



2CD + Bonus Download (Limited Edition) / Digital / Streaming



Disc 1:

1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee

2. Tripolism – Volta

3. ALX – Beyond Light

4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium

5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia

6. Thies Dry – Nomad

7. Jason Lange – Nebula

8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control

9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca

10. Hannes Bieger – Embers

11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem

12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream

13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love



Disc 2:

1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly And The Bee (Synthapella)

2. Tripolism – Volta (Synthapella)

3. ALX – Beyond Light (Synthapella)

4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium (Synthapella)

5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia (Synthapella)

6. Thies Dry – Nomad (Synthapella)

7. Jason Lange – Nebula (Synthapella)

8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control (Synthapella)

9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca (Synthapella)

10. Hannes Bieger – Embers (Synthapella)

11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem (Synthapella)

12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream (Synthapella)

13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love (Synthapella)





2LP + Bonus Download (Limited Edition)



Side A

A1. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control

A2. Tripolism – Volta



Side B

B1. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca

B2. Jason Lange – Nebula



Side C

C1. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love

C2. Thies Dry – Nomad



Side D

D1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee

D2. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium