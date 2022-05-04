Hannes Bieger Releases A New Compilation Of The Best Techno You'll Hear This Month
Hannes Bieger Balance Compilation has been years in the making, as Hannes, one of Europe's most sought-after mixing and mastering engineers, acquired some of the highest talent in the industry to bring on for the project.
'Balance Presents Hannes Bieger' is out now, get it HERE.
Bieger's Balance Compilation is made up entirely of his own original productions, alongside high-caliber acts and collaborators, creating a mix with so much hype and quality behind it that it could have been an entire album's worth of material.
The mix is divided into two halves, the first of which is comprised of entirely his own productions with the latter portion offering the opportunity for collaborators such as Gui Boratto and Rodriguez Jr. to find their way to foreground.
Learn How Hannes Performs In Our Do It Live Series Interview
Each track has its own signature sonic flavor that perfectly bleeds into the next; creating a psychoacoustic effect of warping time and bending reality.
We had a chance to sit down with Hannes Bieger, who had some exciting and meaningful words to say about the mix:
Check out more about the mix on Balance Music's website HERE.
Tracklisting
2CD + Bonus Download (Limited Edition) / Digital / Streaming
Disc 1:
1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee
2. Tripolism – Volta
3. ALX – Beyond Light
4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium
5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia
6. Thies Dry – Nomad
7. Jason Lange – Nebula
8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control
9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca
10. Hannes Bieger – Embers
11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem
12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream
13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love
Disc 2:
1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly And The Bee (Synthapella)
2. Tripolism – Volta (Synthapella)
3. ALX – Beyond Light (Synthapella)
4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium (Synthapella)
5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia (Synthapella)
6. Thies Dry – Nomad (Synthapella)
7. Jason Lange – Nebula (Synthapella)
8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control (Synthapella)
9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca (Synthapella)
10. Hannes Bieger – Embers (Synthapella)
11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem (Synthapella)
12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream (Synthapella)
13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love (Synthapella)
2LP + Bonus Download (Limited Edition)
Side A
A1. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control
A2. Tripolism – Volta
Side B
B1. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca
B2. Jason Lange – Nebula
Side C
C1. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love
C2. Thies Dry – Nomad
Side D
D1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee
D2. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium