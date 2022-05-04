Skip to main content

Hannes Bieger Releases A New Compilation Of The Best Techno You'll Hear This Month

Hannes Bieger's Balance Compilation features all-exclusive music from Bieger, his friends and collaborators; including music with Gui Boratto and Rodriguez Jr.
balance mix series hannes bieger

Hannes Bieger Balance Compilation has been years in the making, as Hannes, one of Europe's most sought-after mixing and mastering engineers, acquired some of the highest talent in the industry to bring on for the project.

'Balance Presents Hannes Bieger' is out now, get it HERE. 

Bieger's Balance Compilation is made up entirely of his own original productions, alongside high-caliber acts and collaborators, creating a mix with so much hype and quality behind it that it could have been an entire album's worth of material.

Balance presents Hannes Bieger

The mix is divided into two halves, the first of which is comprised of entirely his own productions with the latter portion offering the opportunity for collaborators such as Gui Boratto and Rodriguez Jr. to find their way to foreground.  

Learn How Hannes Performs In Our Do It Live Series Interview

Each track has its own signature sonic flavor that perfectly bleeds into the next; creating a psychoacoustic effect of warping time and bending reality. 

We had a chance to sit down with Hannes Bieger, who had some exciting and meaningful words to say about the mix:

Hannes Bieger - Balance mix

Check out more about the mix on Balance Music's website HERE. 

Tracklisting

2CD + Bonus Download (Limited Edition) / Digital / Streaming

Disc 1:
1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee
2. Tripolism – Volta
3. ALX – Beyond Light
4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium
5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia
6. Thies Dry – Nomad
7. Jason Lange – Nebula
8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control
9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca
10. Hannes Bieger – Embers
11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem
12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream
13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love

Disc 2:
1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly And The Bee (Synthapella)
2. Tripolism – Volta (Synthapella)
3. ALX – Beyond Light (Synthapella)
4. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium (Synthapella)
5. Rafa Silva – Prosodia (Synthapella)
6. Thies Dry – Nomad (Synthapella)
7. Jason Lange – Nebula (Synthapella)
8. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control (Synthapella)
9. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca (Synthapella)
10. Hannes Bieger – Embers (Synthapella)
11. Gui Boratto & Hannes Bieger – Requiem (Synthapella)
12. Olivia Foxglove & Hannes Bieger – Lucid Dream (Synthapella)
13. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love (Synthapella)


2LP + Bonus Download (Limited Edition)

Side A
A1. Hannes Bieger feat. Luna Semara – Lose Control
A2. Tripolism – Volta

Side B
B1. Rodriguez Jr. & Hannes Bieger – Orca
B2. Jason Lange – Nebula

Side C
C1. Victor Ruiz & Hannes Bieger – Virtual Love
C2. Thies Dry – Nomad

Side D
D1. Yet More & Hannes Bieger – The Butterfly and The Bee
D2. Hannes Bieger – Alluvium

