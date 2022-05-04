PREMIER: jackLNDN - Deep Space

jackLNDN drops 'Deep Space,' a mellow and infectious single and lets Magnetic Magazine have first listen.

jackLNDN has been in the game for a long time, and his signature sound has certainly shifted over the course of his career.

From jackin' house to techno, and everything in-between JackLNDN's sounds of the day always have a common theme: they simply make you move.

'Deep Space' goes beyond jackLNDN's typical production style (whose official release is May 6th). This latest single sees the heavy usage of percussive melodies with rolling bass lines, which takes use on a cosmic journey of synths and rhythms as 'Deep Space' captures both the mind and soul of the wanderlust traveler.

So without further delay, let's dive into jackLNDN's latest single; debuted today wiht Magnetic Magazine.

First Listen: JackLNDN - Deep Space

jackLNDN tells us about the inspiration behind the premier:

“I tried to write a soundtrack that felt like you were flying through space on a voyage into the unknown. Mixing organic world sounds, with electronic undertones I was hoping to convey a sense of natural beauty and simultaneously create the feeling of an epic journey through an otherworldly landscape.”

Who Is JackLNDN?

jackLNDN, or Jack Asher to his friends and family, is a London-born producer currently residing in Colorado. He's built his career on high-profile remixes from the likes of Emancipator, Lettuce, and The Polish Ambassador.

The producer, already at such a young age, has accomplished two massive tours around the world, appearing on stages in Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and beyond.

Follow jackLNDN:

