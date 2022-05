Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from MEAT Market host and MEAT Recordings founder Gerald VDH. Taken from his forthcoming album Snacks, 'Waste Of Good Cereal' is a tough, no-nonsense slice of techno ready for peak time.

Track: Waste Of Good Cereal

Artist: Gerald VDH

Label: MEAT Recordings

Format: Digital + Vinyl

Release Date: 6-10-22