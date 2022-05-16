Magnetic Catches Up With Ben Böhmer, Anjunadeep's Melodic Maestro

Ben Böhmer has been starting to percolate in the most unlikely of times, passing through the pandemic like a sieve and rising into the air like a hot air balloon. Yes, you can take that metaphor literally, as that's where you probably first encountered this young German wunderkind as he performed a set for Cercle flying high above a Turkish mountain range, racking up over 21 million views.

Böhmer has been taking the melodic house and progressive music scene by storm with his latest album, Begin Again, which coincidently was inspired by the pandemic after being separated from his fiancé for an extended period. After waiting a couple of years, the newly minted fans and dare we even say super fans are chomping at the proverbial bit to get their eyes and ears on him and did they ever.

The first leg of his tour was completely sold out, and the second leg is already in the planning stage, so stay tuned for those dates soon. To tide the Böhmerites over, he will be dropping the Begin Again (Remixed) albums on June 15th on Anjunadeep that will surely keep the faithful stoked.

'Begin Again (Remixed)' was curated by Ben Böhmer personally and features a group of remixers that might be fresh names for many electronic music fans. The album starts with a remix by The Blaze, a duo hailing from France making their debut on Anjunadeep with a remix of 'Slow Wave.' The Blaze delivers a stunner that showcases their emotive and lofty sound, with a production that works perfectly with Gordi's vocals.

Böhmer's 'Begin Again, his second album on Anjunadeep has hit over 38M streams and seems destined to become one of those classic electronic music albums alongside Exit Planet Dust (Chemical Brothers), Leftism (Leftfield), Orbital 2 (Orbital), etc.

The Blaze Remix of 'Slow Wave' is out now on Anjunadeep. Reworks from HAAi, Rezident, niina, MEUTE, and Matador will follow on the 'Begin Again (Remixed)' package, out June 15.

Ben Böhmer - Begin Again (Remixed)

‘Begin Again (Remixed) Tracklisting

Ben Böhmer feat. Gordi - Slow Wave (The Blaze Remix)

Ben Böhmer feat. JONAH - Escalate (HAAi Remix)

Ben Böhmer - Fade To Blue (Matador Remix)

Ben Böhmer feat. lau.ra - Erase (Rezident Remix)Ben Böhmer feat. PBSR

Ben Böhmer feat. PBSR - Revelation (Barry Can't Swim Remix)

Ben Böhmer - Once.. (niina Remix)

Ben Böhmer - Begin Again (MEUTE Remix)

We got a chance to check out one of the last shows of the tour at Denver's classic Gothic Theater, where the maestro killed it with his signature melodic, cinematic, and gentle yet firm percussion, all performed live.