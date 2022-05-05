Magnetic Mix 185: HoloRealmz

Öona Dahl and Julia Sinelnikova release an hour mix ahead of the grand debut of their HoloRealmz collaborative project.

Öona Dahl and Julia Sinelnikova are about to embark on an incredible, unique musical experience next weekend at the All Day I Dream Festival, where they are going to debut a project they're calling HoloRealmz.

The performance line-up features ambient electronica dj sets, as well as performance artists who incorporate movement, light and poetry readings meant to encapsulate the feeling of the downward dive into Wonderland and the hypnotic chase of the white rabbit.

Sounds crazy right? Well, it is (...at least to type it out).

So let's dive into what it sounds like, with one hour of exclusive HoloRealmz music

HoloRealmz Tracklist:

1) RyuIchi Sakamoto - only love can conquer hate

2) Goldmund - The Wind Sings

3) Bing & Ruth - TWTGA

4) Amselysen - Lapis Leisurely

5) aya - think i'm gonna make a move (secret dub)6) JakoJako - Thalamus

7) Simon Lomax - Sinter

8) Deva Grace - Mycelium

9) Robert Rich - Transpiration

10) Öona Dahl - Treescry

11) FSOL - These Days

12) Brian Eno - 2/1

13) Sistema - Alfredo Landing

14) FSOL - Domain

15) Öona Dahl - 15 Years Old

16) John C Lilly - The Emerging Love Of Man & Dolphin Ecco

17) Öona Dahl & Giddyhead - Astral Realm (Ritual Mix)

18) Öona Dahl - For est Luminesscence

19) God Within - Raincry (Rabbit in the Moons Ascension Mix)