Magnetic Mix 186: Elyas

Elyas steps up to the Magnetic Mix series with an hour of pumping no-nonsense techno

Elyas

Previously appearing on Modularz, Olympian, and Soma, France’s Elyas has been pushing quality techno for close to a decade, having played at prestigious venues such as Tresor, Berghain, Corsica Studios, amongst others. Hot off his release, ‘Homecoming’ on his Seclusion imprint, Elyas steps up to the Magnetic Mix series with an hour of pumping no-nonsense techno.

Tracklist:

Samuel L Session - Paramount (Seclusion)

Samuel L Session - Paramount - Dj T-1000 Remix (Seclusion)

13130 Space Project - Triangulum Galaxy (Seclusion)

13130 Space Project - Triangulum Galaxy - Edit Select Remix (Seclusion)

HLX-1 - Come To Me (Seclusion)

Lachrymal - LV-426 - S-File Remix (Seclusion)

Gabriella Vergilov - Strashni Ochi (Symbolism)

The plant worker - Pfirter Remix (Unreleased)

Dj T-1000 - I told em I was from Detroit (Suspected)

Projekt Gestalten - Wise People In Reverse - The Lady Machine Remix (Mild fantasy)

P.Leone - Bay Head (B-Pitch)

Mark Broom - L4LV (Hardgroove)

Robert Hood - Protein Valve Edit 1 (M-Plant)

The Chemical Brothers - It Doesn't Matter (Virgin)

Insolate - Retrograde Motion (B-Pitch)

Aadja - Falling In A Dream - D.Dan Remix (PushMaster)

Regis - Speak To Me (Downwards)

Gabriella Vergilov - The Love Anthem - Lindsey Herbert Remix (Northern Parallels)

Sterac Electronics - Destination Reached (Music man)