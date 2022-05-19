Magnetic Mix 188: Joey Fitzgerald

Joey Fitzgerald brings us an hour-long mix of deep, groovin' house tracks in the 188th episode of the Magnetic Mix show.

Joey Fitzgerald, aka Gold Suite, is on the decks for this week's Magnetic Mix series.

It was only just over a year ago when Joey had his debut release under his Gold Suite alias which released to critical success, and since then he's been busying pouring fuel on the fire.

His unique sound is a mix of beach-side sonics, Balearic instrumentations, and post-disco sound that are all on clear display throughout this mix.

Joey had this to say about the mix:

"Thrilled to present this mix featuring my new track on NuNorthern Soul, ‘The Cowboy’. A real melting pot of influences here, with highlights for me being an unreleased Pete Blaker edit (if you know, you know) and one of my favourite tunes of the past year or so, Sofia Kourtesis - ‘La Perla’." Joey Fitzgerald

Tracklist:

1 Ahmad Nawab - ‘Aries’

2 Gold Suite - ‘The Cowboy’

3 Zinc - ‘Amazon’

4 Schatzi Edits - ‘B3 Schatzi 007’

5 Blair French - ‘Morning Sail (Andi Hanley Rework)’

6 Pete Blaker - ‘And It’s The Edit’

7 Truccy - ‘Kenyatta (Laroye Afro Balearic Mix)’

8 Angelique Kidjo- ‘Wé-Wé (Tribe Mix)’

9 Sofia Kourtesis - ‘La Perla’

10 Crystal - ‘Santo Domingo’

11 Tonica & Dominante - ‘Cicogna’