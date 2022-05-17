Moog's Etherwave Theremin Adds Convenience To An Already Classic Sound.

Moog's Theremin synthesizer has never been an easy instrument to play.

But the Theremin makes up for its steep learning curve by being the single most expressive synthesizer one can can get their hands.

But still, the learning curve of the Moog Theremin still deterred many would-be fans for decades as it's intrinsic nature made it almost impossible for Moog to improve upon.

But that isn't to say that Moog wasn't trying...

Over the past decades Moog has been refining the original design of the Theremin; morphing it into an instrument unrivaled by any other synthesizer on the market.

The Moog Etherwave Theremin Plus

The new models of the Moog Theremin Plus' take the original design and add new levels of portability and convenience.

What started as an authentic adaption by the inventor of the Moog Theremin's inventor Leon Theremin's original soon took on a life of its own... or more so a twist of its own.

The primary upgrade the new model sees is the introduction of the CV outputs, which enables the connectivity of the instrument to pitch and volume CV inputs of other hardware pieces such as the little Phatty, voyager, or any other analog synthesizer at your disposal.

Adding on to this all is further improvements to the hardware modeling make setup and takedown easier than ever as well. It's just a few quality of life updates, but sometimes that's all it takes.

What Is The Theremin and How Does It Work?

A Moog Theremin works as electromagnetic fields surrounding the antennae are generated.

The vertical antennae on the right hand side of the device controls the pitch of the synth and the horizontal looped antenna on the left side of the unit controls the output volume.

With enough proficiency using the device (the world enough is doing a lot of heavy lifting here), a player makes minute adjustments to the placement of thing hands and fingers around each of the antennae. This small movements alter the pitch and volume of the Theremin, thus creating melodies.

The secret to being a phenomenal Theremin players comes down to your exacting control over the pitch of the instrument. Not only must a phenomenal Theremin player have near-perfect muscle control AND perfect pitch recognition.

That's a lot of fine-motor control to say the least...

Should I Buy A Moog Etherwave Theremin?

The Theremin will never NOT be a niche market instrument. The nuance, learning curve, and specific tonality the synth offers certainly isn't for everyone.

But for those looking specifically for that weird spacey sound right out of the box, this Theremin is an obvious choice.

Pros Of The Moog Theremin:

Like most of Moog's synths, all of the knobs have the smoothest action imaginable which gives a smooth and fluid adjustment to all of the dials.

The solid construction of the Theremin harkens back to the original design build; built to last for generations to come.

Improved pitch sensitivity over previous models

Cons Of The Moog Theremin:

Steep learning curve makes it hard to approach for those just looking to get started with the instrument.

Hefty price point that might be hard to justify for newer players.

Moog Theremin Specs and Features

Moog

Theremin Specs:

Analog Sound engine

1/4” unbalanced; Line Level Audio Output

¼” TRS with pitch preview Headphone Output

Pitch CV, Volume CV and Gate CV/GATE OUTPUTS

5/8" (16mm) MIC STAND THREAD

110v for use in the US or Canada / 220v for use in Europe, Asia, South America, and Australia EXTERNAL POWER SUPPLY

27.5” Long (18” without volume antenna) x 6” Deep x 3 ¼” x 20.5” High (3 ¼” without antenna) DIMENSION

Weighs 8 lbs

Theremin Features: