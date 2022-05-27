Point Blank Music Futures @ fabric: Industry Panel Highlights

Point Blank recently teamed up with the iconic fabric London venue for an exclusive careers festival and networking event – Music Futures.

The event, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio, and more, and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of their industry professional lecturers and graduates. Following the event, fabric turned back into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in both Room 1 and Room 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

Check out some highlights from the Point Blank’s Music Futures now.

This event was held exclusively for Point Blank students past, present and future. If you’re interested in joining the Point Blank family and benefitting from events much like this one as well as masterclasses, 1-2-1s and more, then be sure to check out their degree courses in London and Online here.