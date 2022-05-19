Skip to main content

Point Blank Presents “Music Futures” Careers Festival at fabric: Livestream

Point Blank teamed up with London’s iconic fabric venue for an exclusive careers’ festival and networking event – Music Futures.
The event, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio and more and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of Point Blank’s industry professional lecturers and graduates. Following the event, fabric turned back into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in both Room 1 and Room 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

The full event, excluding the after party, is now available to stream online – so, if you didn’t attend the event, you can re-watch some of the talks now.

This event was held exclusively for Point Blank students past, present, and future. If you’re interested in joining the Point Blank family and benefitting from events much like this one as well as masterclasses, 1-2-1s and more, then be sure to check out their degree courses in London and Online here.

