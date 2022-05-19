Portlanders Are Loving 2022's Return Of The Waterfront Blues Festival

Magnetic Magazine dives into the return of Oregon's favorite waterfront music festival, The Waterfront Blues Festival, and breaks down all the headliners you cannot afford to miss it in 2022.

Photo Credit: Peter Dervin

After a two year absence, the 35th Waterfront Blues Festival, Portland, Oregon's largest and longest-running music festival, celebrates its jubilant return to downtown's Tom McCall Waterfront Park at the banks of the Willamette River.

Since its inception in 1988, the festival has welcomed over 2,000 international acts including Gregg Allman, Buddy Guy, Lucinda Williams, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Plant, Mavis Staples, and Trombone Shorty, along with local talent while raising over $10 million dollars to fight hunger.

Photo Credit: Brit Forbes Photography

What Is At The Waterfront Blues Festival

July 1 Grace Potter, Galactic Featuring Anjelika 'Jelly' Joseph, Kris Deelane & the Hurt, Robert Randolph Band, The Suffers, Memphissippi Sounds, Silent Partners

July 2 Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Lady A, Son Little, Zach Person, Dianna Greenleaf, Duffy Bishop

July 3 Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band, The War and Treaty, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Curtis Salgado, The Ty Curtis Band with Hank Shreve

July 4 Kevin Selfe Big Band, Lettuce, Phantom Blues Band with Curtis Salgado, and July 4th Fireworks on the Willamette River

Trombone Shorty; Photo credit: Connor Meyer

Also, blues fans can cruise the Willamette River on the Portland Spirit for an evening of blues featuring three intimate stages with a full bar and food available for purchase.

The cruises kick off on Thursday June 30th from 7:30pm-10pm with the Hoodoo Moon Kickoff Cruise followed by Chubby's Bayou Birthday Cruise (July 1, 7:30-10pm), Sail on Sister: A Blue Fest Cares Cruise benefiting Meals On Wheels People (July 2, 3-5pm), Driftin' Blues: A Blues Fest Cares Cruise benefiting the Jeremy Wilson Foundation Musician Health and Services Program (July 3, 3-5pm), and Rollin' on the River Cruise (July 4, 3-5pm).

Festival admission is not required or included with a Blues Cruise ticket.

Photo credit: Peter Dervin

Tickets For The Waterfront Blues Festival

Tickets are available here.

Choose from VIP and General Admission 1-day tickets or a variety of weekend passes. Also, their new VIP "Blues Box" is geared for those desiring a more intimate and elevated experience. Kids 12 and under are admitted free courtesy of Waterfront Blues Festival partner Buick GMC of Beaverton.

Photo credit: Norm Eder

When Does The Waterfront Blues Festival Start?

Festival gates open daily at 11am, with music starting at noon.

Those with Gold & Platinum Passes can enter at 10:15am, while GA+ Passes allow early entry at 10:30 am.

Check out their FAQ page for the latest news to ensure an enjoyable festival experience.