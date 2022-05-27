Premiere: Chris Liebing – 10 West (Anfisa Letyago Remix)

Today, Magnetic brings you a massive remix from rising techno talent Anifsa Letyago, who remixed Chris Liebing's '10 West' off his latest album out last year. Where the original was slow, gritty, and new wave-esque, Anifsa cranks up the bpm for a snappy and punchy club take.

"I’m really happy to see Anfisa’s remix of ’10 West’ dropping - it’s always fun to see what other artists do with my work and she’s really brought her own energy to it." - Chris Liebing