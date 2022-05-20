Skip to main content

Premiere: Sillygirlcarmen - Steady [Popgang]

Fun and playful house music
Detroit-based DJ sillygirlcarmen is coming from behind the decks, putting on her production hat and dropping her first single 'Steady' with LA indie electronic label Popgang Records. Already making beautiful noise at festivals and clubs as an in-demand DJ, sillygirlcarmen teamed with co-producer Jon Zott to craft this debut along with a music video filmed on-site in Paris, France.

Steady, as the name implies, is exactly how sillygirlcarmen approaches her sets and her production. But make no mistake, there is nothing silly about this well-crafted, energetic, and beat-driven track accompanied by her infectious vocals. From start to the finish, the hook, “let the music keep you steady” is the repeated call to the dance floor. Steady is available now on all platforms. 

Grab your copy here.

