Rampage Returns To Open Air For An XXL Edition This Year

Through July 1, 2, and 3, Rampage returns to Kristalpark in Lommel, Belgium, a pristine spot away from everyone and everything, to set up a Walhalla for drum&bass and dubstep fans. After a first, very successful edition in 2019, this second edition of the biggest drum&bass and dubstep party in the world is set to be of the highest possible level. With over 250 acts from all corners of the world, including the likes of turntable don Andy C, studio wizards Camo&Krooked, crowd favorites Macky Gee, Koven and Kanine, recent sensation Luude and bass music heroes like Nero and Modestep, the line-up is looking tastier than ever.

Add to that hostings by Star Warz, for the deep end, and Invaderz, for the classic jump-up sound, as well as acts representing every possible flavor of drum&bass, every fan of the genre will be spoiled in abundance.

2019 Open Air:

With 150 drum&bass artists on the bill, Rampage Open Air ticks every box of the genre bit it’s also a resurrection of dubstep of sorts, with the biggest dubstep line-up in European history. With loads of new acts from Australia and the US popping up in recent years, plus a renewed interest for UK producers, the genre is getting its second wind. From old school heroes like Nero, Modestep and Caspa, to new school favorites like Virtual Riot (who recently made it into DJMag’s top 100 out of the blue), FuntCase, Riot Ten, PhaseOne, Herobust, and Spag Heddy, dubstep is taking over an entire stage for 3 days, with extra acts sprinkled out on other stages too. Add to that a standout live performance of Canadian masterminds Black Tiger Sex Machine and Uk bass house flavors from Holy Goof and Skepsis & Darkzy, this line-up truly brings together all flavors of bass music.

2022 Indoor After Movie:

For tickets and more information, click here.