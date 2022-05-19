RAPTUM Shares A Powerful Ode to Authenticity  on 'Suffercate'

Based in the heart of East London and bringing a raw, lyrical flow to his craft - RAPTUM has just dropped his latest single 'Suffercate'.

Self-released and full of DIY grit, it's a track that captures all that's strong about the UK rap scene right now. RAPTUM's flow is borderline outrageous, on par with some of the biggest names in the scene right now, hitting every cadence with perfection and showcasing bags of attitude in his lyrical content.

Illustrating this point, RAPTUM states that he wrote the track about

"Knowing you’re in a league of your own, yet having to be tactical and strategic in how you navigate with this knowledge” - RAPTUM

The video that accompanies the track showcases East London communities. Rarely panning away from RAPTUM, it's setting focuses on housing estate communities.such as Watney Market and Poplar’s Carradale House.

Listen To 'Suffercate' In Full Below

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | SoundCloud | Bandcamp