Skip to main content

RAPTUM Shares A Powerful Ode to Authenticity  on 'Suffercate'

Based in the heart of East London and bringing a raw, lyrical flow to his craft - RAPTUM has just dropped his latest single 'Suffercate'.
RAPTUM - Suffercate

RAPTUM

Based in the heart of East London and bringing a raw, lyrical flow to his craft - RAPTUM has just dropped his latest single 'Suffercate'. Self-released and full of DIY grit, it's a track that captures all that's strong about the UK rap scene right now. RAPTUM's flow is borderline outrageous, on par with some of the biggest names in the scene right now, hitting every cadence with perfection and showcasing bags of attitude in his lyrical content. 

Illustrating this point, RAPTUM states that he wrote the track about

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The video that accompanies the track showcases East London communities. Rarely panning away from RAPTUM, it's setting focuses on housing estate communities.such as Watney Market and Poplar’s Carradale House.

Listen To 'Suffercate' In Full Below

Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | SoundCloud | Bandcamp

Related Content

PHO - EJT1
Music

UK Rapper RAPTUM Releases New Single "Eject That: Empty Shells (The Fugazi)"

By Aidan GrantMar 21, 2022
Alex Preston - Pink Rocket
Music

Alex Preston & Julia Church Share Upbeat Disco Gem 'Pink Rocket'

By Aidan GrantApr 15, 2022
Danny Brown (photo by Josh Wehle)
Music

Danny Brown Signs to Warp Records and Shares New Single 'When It Rain'

By MagneticJun 14, 2016