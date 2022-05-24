SASHA ALEX SLOAN DROPS NEW ALBUM 'I BLAME THE WORLD'
After announcing her critically acclaimed and highly-hyped sophomore album, Sasha Alex Sloan followed it all up with dropping the biggest news of her career...
Dates For I Blame The World Tour Are Here!
- Jul 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
Jul 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Jul 27 –Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
Jul 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
Jul 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
Aug 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
Aug 4 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring
Aug 5 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Aug 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
Aug 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Aug 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
Aug 23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
Aug 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
Aug 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Aug 30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
Sept1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Sept 2 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
Sept 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre
Sept 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
Sept 7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sept 8 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
Sept 10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
Jul 26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Jul 24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
For tickets and more information, visit here.
Her latest I Blame The World album acts as a follow up album to her debut album from 2020 which amassed billions of plays (a most impressive feat for a debut collection of songs).
When asked about the album, Sasha went on to say:
“This album was written while I was in a dark place. I started looking more outward than inward and that’s where the theme of the album stems from... I wanted to express how I was feeling lyrically, while sonically creating a landscape that felt fun.” –SAS
You can stream the album below:
