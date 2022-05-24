SASHA ALEX SLOAN DROPS NEW ALBUM 'I BLAME THE WORLD'

After announcing her critically acclaimed and highly-hyped sophomore album, Sasha Alex Sloan followed it all up with dropping the biggest news of her career...

Jul 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Jul 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Jul 27 –Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Jul 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Jul 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

Aug 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

Aug 4 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

Aug 5 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Aug 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Aug 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Aug 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Aug 23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Aug 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Aug 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Aug 30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Sept1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Sept 2 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

Sept 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

Sept 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept 7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sept 8 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept 10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Jul 26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Jul 24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Her latest I Blame The World album acts as a follow up album to her debut album from 2020 which amassed billions of plays (a most impressive feat for a debut collection of songs).

When asked about the album, Sasha went on to say:

“This album was written while I was in a dark place. I started looking more outward than inward and that’s where the theme of the album stems from... I wanted to express how I was feeling lyrically, while sonically creating a landscape that felt fun.” –SAS

Follow Sasha Alex Sloan