SASHA ALEX SLOAN DROPS NEW ALBUM 'I BLAME THE WORLD'

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan drops her highly anticipated sophomore album ahead of North American Tour.
After announcing her critically acclaimed and highly-hyped sophomore album, Sasha Alex Sloan followed it all up with dropping the biggest news of her career...

Dates For I Blame The World Tour Are Here! 

  • Jul 21 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

  • Jul 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

  • Jul 27 –Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

  • Jul 29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

  • Jul 31 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

  • Aug 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

  • Aug 4 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore Silver Spring

  • Aug 5 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

  • Aug 6 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

  • Aug 20 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

  • Aug 21 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

  • Aug 23 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

  • Aug 25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

  • Aug 28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

  • Aug 30 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

  • Sept1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

  • Sept 2 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

  • Sept 4 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

  • Sept 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

  • Sept 7 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

  • Sept 8 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

  • Sept 10 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

  • Jul 26 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

  • Jul 24 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

For tickets and more information, visit here

Her latest I Blame The World album acts as a follow up album to her debut album from 2020 which amassed billions of plays (a most impressive feat for a debut collection of songs).

When asked about the album, Sasha went on to say:

“This album was written while I was in a dark place. I started looking more outward than inward and that’s where the theme of the album stems from... I wanted to express how I was feeling lyrically, while sonically creating a landscape that felt fun.” –SAS

You can stream the album below: 

Follow Sasha Alex Sloan - Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

