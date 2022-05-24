After celebrating the anniversary of their debut album, Simple Plan's The Blame Canada Tour is already proving to be one of their most phenomenal shows yet.

Simple Plan, icons of the pop-punk generation, went back on the road last month to celebrate the anniversary of their debut album that started it all.

They are touring alongside Sum 41 which comes as a true surprise to learn that it's the first time both groups have toured together (seeing as both acts defined the tween years of the millennial generation)!

Anna Lee Media

Purchase Tickets To One Of The Many NA Tour Dates Here

Blame Canada Tour Dates:

May 25 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock

May 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

May 28 – Dallas, TX @ So What?! Music Festival

Jul 29 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

Jul 30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Jul 31 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Aug 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Aug 5 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Aug 6 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Aug 9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

Aug 10 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Aug 12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

Aug 13 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Aug 14 – Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory

Aug 16 – Garden City, ID @ Revolution

Aug 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Aug 18 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

Tickets Available Here

Hit up these shows for a good cause too!

$1 of each ticket helps provide funds for the Simple Plan Foundation and Sweet Relief’s Covid-19 Fund.

Since 2005 these organizations have donated over $2M to various charitable causes in Canada to help young people in need and provide emergency financial assistance to music industry professionals who have been devastated by the pandemic.

While the tour is to celebrate their debut album, No Pads, No Helmets... Just Balls, the group also will be sure to be playing their latest single which you can listen to below:

Simple Plan The Blame Canada Tour Interview

Jordan Knight

You guys have been touring for a while now. If you had to break your career as a band into three chapters, what would be the title of each chapter and the biggest moment that defined the three chapters?

We tend to break things up per album, so I guess there would be 5 Chapters titled like the albums, and we’re about to start the 6th chapter. SP’s journey has been a series of little moments, miles stones, tours, that eventually take us to where we are now.

I think the releases are always pretty significant for us, but they are also the beginning of each chapter. We’ve been fortunate enough to have had many memorable moments in our lives, but it’s impossible to pick the most defining ones, for me.

In the moment, you never realize how important something can be.

From a personal perspective, what does this tour mean to you and what makes it different from the rest?

This tour is different than the rest because it feels like it should have happened in 2002.

We've been crossing paths with Sum 41 for years and have been talking about collaborating for a while now.

Turns out 2022 was the year where a song and a tour are gonna happen!

At this point in time in the world, this tour means that we get to go back to playing shows in front of people that have missed seeing shows. It should feel pretty epic.

What is the pettiest, silliest fight or bickering match you guys have gotten into while on the road that you later laughed about?

We now laugh about it, but in the very beginning of the band, Jeff would usually quit at every band practice.

Ideals, philosophies, and thoughts on the band future would be taken very much to heart, and our egos would sometimes get the better of us.

Obviously, it didn’t happen, and we got through it and here we are. We’ve gotten better at talking about our issues, we disagree, talk, and move on.

What do you miss the most about each other while you're not on the road?

It’s probably the daily hangs. The chemistry we have on stage, inside jokes, someone to share coffee with.

Tell me the hardest thing about writing the music you do for the length of time that you have, then tell me what is the easiest thing about it.

It seems the hardest thing is staying true to yourself without repeating yourself, and coming up with something fresh, original, and good. Seems like that’s the hardest thing about writing music for anyone.

There’s a sound that we call the SP sound, that is part of everything we write.

We’ve grown more and more comfortable in embracing who we are and what we love as a band. It’s dictated the sound of the new album quite a bit.

It feels familiar, and fresh at the same time.

How has touring as a Simple Plan changed over the course of your career? Do you still love it?

Getting on stage and playing in front of people is what makes touring worth it. We can connect instantly with our fans, see their reaction, all while turning our amps up way loud and singing in their faces.

Playing together the songs we wrote is why we started a band to begin with, and touring is the best way to do that.

Sure, it’s not always peachy, but you get used to it, and the shows are worth it.

You guys are phenomenal musicians. What do you focus on when you practice? What's there left to improve upon?

I know that personally, I’ve been focusing on being the best Simple Plan band member I can possibly be musically for about 20 years now.

So, in contrast to that, over the past few years, to keep my external guitar chops to par, I’ve been learning songs that I loved growing up. I’ll put on a punk record I used to listen to when I was a teenager, and I play along.

I remind myself what my influences are, and it keeps me on my toes technically, and endurance wise.

Share the most random thing that you remember inspiring you guys to write a song.

We have a song on the first album called “My Alien”. It comes from personal experience.