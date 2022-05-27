Spotlight Premiere - Mikas' Perception EP On Progressive Grooves Records

Progressive Grooves Records was founded in 2005.

Fusing styles is what Progressive Grooves do best. Always pushing the boundaries of electronic music, Progressive Grooves blends cultures in sound to provide a unique experience on and out off the dance floor.

The extended play begins with "Perception," a blend of Breakbeat and mysterious Progressive vibes. The result is a unique and outstanding trip that reminisces on the golden age of progressive.

The second track, "Beyond, "is a Melodic breakbeat piece, building on a strong sonic foundation provided by lush synths; the song eventually culminates in an ethereal climax pushed forward by the pounding breaks.

The ep ends with "A Song For Lucy" the epic piece blends electronic and orchestral elements. The deep bass, melodic synths, complex arrangements, and relentlessly pounding beats.

Progressive Grooves Records is proud to be a part of Forward Music, a distribution platform and charity project owned by Lost on You Music, the first electronic record label to donate all money raised from the album sales to help children in the poorest parts of the world: https://fwdmusic.com/

1. Mikas - Perception (Original Mix)

2. Mikas - Beyond (Original Mix)

3. Mikas - A Song for Lucy (2022 Edit)