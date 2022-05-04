The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of April 2022

We are back with another month of curated tracks that make up April's best disco and funk tunes.

April brings a fresh batch of Disco and Funk DJ/Producers to the chart, which is always fun to see fresh faces and talent in the disco and funk scene.

Clavette, James Juke, and Even Funkier are some of my favorite, fresh finds that I discovered this month alongside many regulars of the best Disco and Funk charts we publish ever month; including regulars such as Hotmood, Ezirk, and Ken@Work.

Enjoy!

Check out the SoundCloud playlist below:

Do you love our Disco and Funk playlists and are hungry for more groove-heavy disco and swing-laden funk?

Head to Spotify to hear my playlist!

I hope you enjoyed listening to our 15 best Disco and Funk records of April 2022.

With summer just around the corner, it's hard to deny the impending sunshine did not play at least a subtle effect on the curation of this month's list. The bright instruments, the heavy use of vocals, and the elevated energy throughout all of these tracks adds a certain spring in my step that gets my excited for summer.

I've already started digging and curating a fresh new batch of disco and funk releases for next month's release, so be sure to watch out for next month's chart by keeping close tabs on Magnetic Magazine!