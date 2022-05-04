The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of April 2022
We are back with another month of curated tracks that make up April's best disco and funk tunes.
April brings a fresh batch of Disco and Funk DJ/Producers to the chart, which is always fun to see fresh faces and talent in the disco and funk scene.
Clavette, James Juke, and Even Funkier are some of my favorite, fresh finds that I discovered this month alongside many regulars of the best Disco and Funk charts we publish ever month; including regulars such as Hotmood, Ezirk, and Ken@Work.
Enjoy!
Clavette & Boogietraxx - Paradise feat. Amazonian Rockstar (DJ Mark Brickman & Yam Who? Remix)
Jake Clavette and Boogietraxx together are a fantastic production duo but add Amazonian Rockstar, most recently the lead vocalist for Escort, and finally Mark Brickman and Yam Who? on the remix and you literally create "Paradise". This track is a killer disco classic, super sexy, with all of the synth bounce, moans, and those horns! Handclap along with this instant dance floor filler on Midnight Riot!
Vagabundo Club Social - El Misterio
Vagabundo Club Social is going to heat up your next party with the sexy playfulness of "El Misterio". This jam has a slow build that will ensure a full dancefloor. The Latin vibes are subtle but gently guide this song to its destination. Make sure to check this out on Moiss Records now!
Hotmood & Ezirk - Samba De Enredo
KYTES - Apricosa (Mind Enterprises Remix)
KYTES "Apricosa" is laden with Latin vibes and good times. Enter Mind Enterprises with a remix that adds all of the Italo Disco gloss that they are known for. The track is bouncy and sweet, just like the title suggests. Delicious!
Simone Vignola - Something Like Voodoo (FINAL DJS Remix)
Sebastian aka Final DJ's remix of Simone Vignola's "Something Like Voodoo" is a nu-disco dream. This track plays like a warm summer breeze, wrapping you in a sonic fleece blanket. The remix has a cozy, listen-to-me vibe that will keep you coming back for more.
James Juke - Music Make Me
Get ready to get funked up! James Juke's "Music Makes Me" starts with a simple bassline and builds its disco foundation with the addition of strings and hot female vocal samples at the one-minute mark. The Base-ment Discos label is responsible for this release, and is an excellent addition to their catalog and should be in yours too!
Gome - Teach You (Erobique Remix Extended Version)
Following in the footsteps of Germany's Giorgio Moroder and Boney M. comes Munich's GOME. "Teach You" has the feeling of early '80s Prince, and the Erobique remix takes away a little of the original's electroclash sound and replaces it with a more stripped-down, funky retro vibe. Either way, this track is super sexy and I definitely recommend picking up the EP on Toy Tonics.
Manuel Costela - Catching Up Ur Smile
Spa In Disco Records has released an excellent compilation this April called We Are Two Hundred and one of the standout tracks is Manuel Costela's "Catching Up Ur Smile". This song is a dreamscape of groovy relaxation, and it sneaks in a little jazz flute for good measure! The track is perfect for those poolside adventures or something to put you in the right mindset as you drift off into dreamland.
Satin Jackets - Girl, Forever (CASSARA Remix)
Some of you may remember Satin Jacket's "Girl, Forever". Tim Bernhardt has pulled this track from his 2011 vaults and let CASSARA have their way with a new nu-disco remix. The tempo of the track has been increased to add a more danceable quality to it, and the modern synth is a most welcome addition. Let's say hello again to this wonderful track!
Ken@Work - That Bijou Groove
Ken@Work is one of the most played and well-respected DJ/Producers working today. His latest release on Sundries is his The Deal EP. "That Bijou Groove" is a little slice of paradise. It evokes sounds of summer fun and has a lovely mellow groove that is perfect for dancing or just chilling out.
Andy Bach - All We Ever Wanted
Andy Bach's "All We Ever Wanted" is a walk down disco's memory lane. The song is rich with the building blocks of disco from long ago, then adds congas, layered sampled vocals, rhythm guitar, modern synths, and a nice electric guitar solo to create a pleasingly modern disco sound. You can find this EP on Spa In Disco Records.
Saint Loup En Bray - Do Re Me For Soul (Use It Before You Lose It)
Mexico just keeps giving us amazing disco music producers, and Saint Loup En Bray has just released the excellent L'Arte Come Temporanea R2 EP on Spa Club Records. All three tracks are fantastic, but "Do Re Me For Soul (Use It Before You Lose It)" was the standout track for me. This track has the perfect retro flavor infused with the best disco and funk of the '70s.
Mannix - So Much Time feat. Lisa Shaw (OPOLOPO Remix)
Even Funkier - You Know This Rhythm
If you need a little pep in your step, look no further than Even Funkier's "You Know This Rhythm"! This jam has a great throwback vibe that just begs you to dance it out. The track employs all of the classic disco grooves, with strings, brass, funkin' bass, and those sexy vocals. You can find this on Spa Club Records Moon To Medina EP now.
D.C. LaRue - Let Them Dance (OPOLOPO Remix)
OPOLOPO is crushing the remix game right now! Their take on the 1978 D.C. LaRue classic is truly breathtaking. Clearly, the bones of the original are all there, but the modern production techniques breathe new life into the track. Check this one out on Only Good Vibes Records.
I hope you enjoyed listening to our 15 best Disco and Funk records of April 2022.
With summer just around the corner, it's hard to deny the impending sunshine did not play at least a subtle effect on the curation of this month's list. The bright instruments, the heavy use of vocals, and the elevated energy throughout all of these tracks adds a certain spring in my step that gets my excited for summer.
I've already started digging and curating a fresh new batch of disco and funk releases for next month's release, so be sure to watch out for next month's chart by keeping close tabs on Magnetic Magazine!