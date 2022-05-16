The 15 Best House Tracks of April 2022

These are the 15 house tracks released in April and still doing damage in May.

We may be half way through May but the hot house tunes of April are still worth talking about. Floating Points dropped a two-tracker on Ninja Tune, Jame Jones made a long-awaited return to Defected, and of course, there are a couple of dazzling Koze remixes worthy of your undivided attention.

1. "DRONE ME UP, FLASHY (&ME REMIX)" - DJ KOZE FEAT. SOPHIA KENNEDY [PAMPA RECORDS]

Yours truly was hypnotized by this pensive beauty which Koze brilliantly dropped into his wonderful evening set of music out at Coachella last month.

2. "PAPERASSE" - MANUEL TUR [FREERANGE RECORDS]

Not counting his three L.P.s on Freerange, Manuel Tur's Love Me Well E.P. serves as his tenth release on the label! One listen to this euphoric gem and it's not hard to see why he's been invited back so often to Jimpster's legendary label.

3. "TIME IS ON MY SIDE" - M.A.N.D.Y., MAGA, INGA HUMPE [SOUS MUSIC]

Anja Schneider's Sous Music hosts this absolutely wonderful collaboration between three stalwarts of dance music who don't really need an introduction.

4. "TREMORS" - BEN SUN [RAZOR-N-TAPE]

Released on the greenest day of April, Ben Sun's Distant Messenger E.P. included this '80s style house tune that is just exquisite.

5. "SABLE SUN" - BEN SUN, JON SABLE [RAZOR-N-TAPE]

On a joint collaboration via Razor-N-Tape, Ben Sun and Jon Sable created this deep and lush jam that has all the necessary qualities for timeless house music.

6. "GOLDEN LININGS" - OBBIE [THE GARDENS OF BABYLON]

At the tail end of April, Parisian producer, DJ Obbie dropped this enticing slice of dance music which fits perfectly in today's Melodic House climate.

7. "REMEMBER THE FLOOR" - MELCHIOR SULTANA [OATHCREATIONS]

As the title would suggest, this floor-friendly tune was not only issued as a single this past month but also as part of Melchior Sultana's Self Reflection L.P.

8. "ILLUMINATION (MANO LE TOUGH NEEDS A BIRRA LIGHT REMIX)" - DJ KOZE FEAT. ROÍSÍN MURPHY [PAMPA RECORDS]

The sleeper hit on Koze's Knock Knock remix package is this dazzling, yet wonky makeover by none other than Mano Le Tough.

9. "MY PARADISE" - JAMIE JONES [DEFECTED]

For just his second-ever appearance on the legendary Defected imprint, Jamie Jones gives us his best 2000's house impersonation and it's flat-out irresistible.

10. "CHEAP PLANTS" - PONTCHARTRAIN [BOOGIE ANGST]

Infectious piano stabs are aplenty in this latest production by Detroit-based producer, Pontchartrain.

11. "GRAMMAR" - FLOATING POINTS [NINJA TUNE]

Floating Points' newest outing on Ninja Tune is this rhythmically infectious tune he calls, "Grammar."

12. "OUT THE DOOR" - HOT SINCE 82 [KNEE DEEP IN SOUND]

Hot Since 82's latest on Knee Deep In Sound is locked and loaded with a chunky rhythm that'll easily erupt on the dance-floor.

13. "BLACK BOX" - ANOTR [NO ART]

Amsterdam duo, ANOTR fire off another floor weapon worthy of notable praise in May 2022.

14. "POWER TO YOU" - ANOTR [NO ART]

The backside to the second volume of ANOTR's EXPO Series is this charming house tune which happily brings me memories of "Testament One" by Chubby Chunks.

15. "KILL THE MONSTER (AUDIOJACK REMIX)" - SASHA CARASSI & PARALEL FEAT. DAVIDE FAMULARO [ELEATICS RECORDS]

Eleatics Records is a Ukrainian record label we should all show our support to and Audiojack's next-level remix of "Kill The Monster" isn't a bad place to start.

Stream April's house chart uninterrupted via the Spotify playlist below: