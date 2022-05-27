The 15 Best House Tracks of May 2022

Led by a massive Nic Fanciulli remix, 15 fire house tracks fill up the May chart

Along with a massive Nic Fanciulli remix, May's house chart features many tunes suitable for some serious dance-floor damage including a Star B remix of a Bob Sinclar classic, the new LF System jam, as well a dirty Seb Zito remix that's just nasty. On another note, Sebastien Leger and Tim Green collaborate for a brilliant, melodic house tune worthy of some very high praise.

1. "FOR THE SAME MAN (NIC FANCIULLI EXTENDED REMIX)" - B BEAT GIRLS [DEFECTED]

Unlike others before this, Nic Fanciulli's blazing update of this dance music classic from '83 respectfully credits the original titled artist.

2. "DUEL" - SEBASTIEN LEGER & TIM GREEN [FOR A MEMORY]

Both Sebastien Leger and Tim Green are hands-down, the top, deep & melodic house producers on the planet. Just press play and you are likely to agree.

3. "SIMPLE THINGS" - CRACKAZAT [FREERANGE RECORDS]

After getting an exquisite Ron Trent remix this past March, "Simple Things" is now available in full, original glory on Crackazat's first L.P. in almost five years. It's called Evergreen, it's fantastic, and it's out now on Jimpster's Freerange imprint.

4. "FOR THE SOUL" - BROOKLYN BABY [FRAPPÉ]

French producer, Brooklyn Baby totally nails the deep garage vibe of the early/mid '90s.

5. "NYC" - BROOKLYN BABY [FRAPPÉ]

Track #3 on Brooklyn Baby's E.P. goes deep as well except with a little hip-house flair.

6. "TENDERNESS" - ORLANDO VOORN [HEIST RECORDINGS]

Dutch dance music legend, Orlando Voorn lands on Heist Recordings with a trio of classic-house leaning joints that echo the early '90s sound of the genre when he himself first jumped into the game.

7. "VOICES (ISKRA 'HOLD MY TEARS' REMIX)" - RONI AMITAI [SATYA]

On the fourth edition of YokoO's relatively new Satya imprint, he's invited Roni Amitai for a two-track affair that features a pair of dazzling remixes from Lisbon-based producer, Iskra.

8. "INTERGALACTIC TANGO (CHAMBORD REMIX)" - VANDER & DEER JADE FT. MÂHFOUD [THE GARDENS OF BABYLON]

"Intergalactic Tango" is the latest forward thinking creation from The Gardens Of Babylon camp and Chambord's remix is the most fitting version for the house chart.

9. "I FEEL FOR YOU (STAR B REMIX)" - BOB SINCLAR [SNATCH! RECORDS]

Mark Broom and Riva Starr form as Star B here to update Bob Sinclar's 2000 disco jam, "I Feel For You."

10. "FM DIAL (SEB ZITO REMIX)" - LUCAS ALEXANDER [FOUR THIRTY TWO]

Richy Ahmed's Four Thirty Two imprint plays host to this absolutely scorching remix by none other than Seb Zito!

11. "MR LOVER LOVER" - TIMMY P [MOXY MUZIK]

At first listen, the swirling melodies may seem rather captivating but once the bass-line drops in, you'll be hard-pressed not to put this one on repeat.

12. "AFRAID TO FEEL" - LF SYSTEM [WARNER RECORDS]

Scottish duo, LF System are on on fire and this speedy, disco-heater keeps their flame burning.

13. "READY FOR THE BLUES" - DENNIS CRUZ [MUSE]

Madrileño, Dennis Cruz is back in the house chart with yet another hybrid house tune that perfectly straddles two different genres without sacrificing one bit of the essence needed for floor damage.

14. "WHAT YOU DO (HARRY ROMERO REMIX)" - FRANCISCO ALLENDES [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

With nearly 30 years in the game, NYC's own, Harry Romero isn't showing any signs gf slowing down. Here he is flexing his remix muscles on "What You Do" by Chilean producer, Francisco Allendes.

15. "ANIMAL ANTHEM" - RUDOLF C [20/20 VISION]

One of the four tunes featured on the second volume of 20/20 Vision's Fragments Of Reality series is this lovely, little roller by a producer who goes by Rudolf C.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: