The 15 Best Techno Tracks of May 2022

Many different shades of techno are represented in this month's chart.

The best techno of May 2022 is represented by many different sides of the spectrum. Tale Of Us's ANYMA leads the charge in melodic techno fashion but others bang or even jack their way through chart unlike some that lean towards the progressive, smoother side of the genre.

1. "CONSCIOUSNESS" - ANYMA & CHRIS AVANTGARDE [AFTERLIFE]

After appearing on an Afterlife E.P. as a remixer last September, Chris Avantgarde returns to the label with this unbelievably massive collaboration with Anyma, who just so happens to be one half of Tale Of Us.

2. "DEEP DIVE 990" - ALEXANDER KOWALSKI [MADE OF CONCRETE]

Alexander Kowalski has been carrying the techno torch for two decades plus and his return to made of CONCRETE is a fine testament to his his experience and the work he's put in over the years.

3. "MAGENTA" - ARTCHE [BEDROCK RECORDS]

Walking the fine line between progressive house and melodic techno is this ravishing beauty by a U.K. producer who's known mononymously as Artche.

4. "INTO MY MIND" - LUCIID [KNEADED PAINS]

After many stellar appearances already on the Kneaded Pains imprint, Irish producer, Luciid is back with a two-tracker that features this totally banging track he calls, "Into My Mind."

5. "WE HOLD NO LOVE" - LUCIID [KNEADED PAINS]

Luciid's title-track on Kneaded Pains is worthy of center stage as well. Turn it up.

6. "SALT IN THE WOUND" - SELECTIVE RESPONSE [CRISIS OF MAN]

Rapid-fire techno is all the rage these days and Southern California's Selective Response is helping set that tone in today's techno climate with his CRISIS OF MAN imprint.

7. "WORK IT" - ANDRES CAMPO [EI8HT]

EI8HT co-founder, Andres Campo stars on the label's 27th release and it features this jacking techno jam that''ll easily command a serious workout on the dance-floor.

8. "RESTORE MY SOUL (HI-LO REMIX)" - ADAM BEYER & DJ RUSH [DRUMCODE]

With his HI-LO alias, Oliver Heldens leads the charge on this all-star remix package and destroys everything in sight.

9. "CONTROL (ANNA REMIX)" - ADAM BEYER & DJ RUSH [DRUMCODE]

Also worthy of showcase from Adam Beyer & DJ Rush's remix package is this vivacious acid affair from Brazilian techno talent, ANNA!

10. "CHOIR OF SPIRITS" - PUSH & JOYHAUSER [FILTH ON ACID]

Belgian production duo, Joyhauser team up with the their fellow compatriot, Push for this hard trance production worthy of nothing but the largest audience possible.

11. "NIGHT SKY" - KIKO & POPOF [WATERGATE RECORDS]

Both dance music legends in their own right, POPOF and KIKO link up on Watergate for a smashing new E.P. that starts off with this gritty, yet melodic title track worthy of you undivided attention.

12. "LOVE TRIANGLE" - KIKO [WATERGATE RECORDS]

"Love Triangle" on the Night Sky EP features Kiko on his own and the octave changes on this one are just sublime.

13. "LIKE A PHOENIX" - WOO YORK [UPPERGROUND]

Through their Upperground imprint, ARTBAT proudly issues the label's first VA comp and it features this melodic techno gem from Ukrainian deep techno duo, Woo York!

14. "PHONOSTYLE" - TAUBE [BOYSNOIZE RECORDS]

Taube's premiere on Boysnoize Records includes this stomper which features one hell of a compressed kick-drum.

15. "NIGHTFALL" - FBK [TRAM PLANET RECORDS]

Using various aliases, the producer known here as FBK has been churning out mind-bending techno since the late '90s.

Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: