London Creative Hub The Rattle Launches Community Web3 Token

London and L.A based company, The Rattle, are flipping this narrative through their community-focused token The Rattle Society.

The Rattle Event Space The Rattle

The Web3 and NFT world is something that comes with a lot of discourse, narrative and assumptions around the intentions of those who mint a token. It’s seen by many as the ultimate digitization of capitalism - a quick cash grab through objectively value-less imagery and digital artwork.

Their studios have welcomed the likes of Richard Branson, James Blake and Bloc Party through their doors and the business is backed by the likes of Imogen Heap and Robert Linney (The Chemical Brothers). The community curates it’s members with innovation at it’s core - Founder Chris Howard states:

“All Rattle members are a bit nuts. They make music, tech or other things that push the boundaries of music culture and share a common belief that good things don’t happen unless you’re prepared to break a few rules”.

The Rattle Live Events The Rattle

The Rattle Owners of the token, will be investing in the future of local businesses and artists in the area and internationally - The Rattle will be providing recording studio space, funding opportunities, mentorship and development through the money that users invest.

In short, it’s a wholesome, good vibes style approach to a technology which to this point, has been mostly financially driven. If you’re looking to invest in Crypto, and have little interest in a JPEG of a monkey, this one might be worth a look.

