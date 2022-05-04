Skip to main content

Weedsday Playlist: Psychedelic Rock & Soul Band Moonalice Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

We're back with our Weedsday playlist, this time with Moonalice sharing 5 of their favorite tracks for your next smoke sesh.
Photo credit: Bob Minkin

Moonalice is an exuberant Bay Area ten-piece known for delivering a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana. 

With an unparalleled list of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the family tree of Moonalice has touched every corner of rock and roll history. 

Led by vocalist Lester Chambers, who co-founded pioneering ‘60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers; bassist Pete Sears, a founding member of Jefferson Starship who has played with everyone from Rod Stewart to Jimi Hendrix, and guitarist Roger McNamee, who was an advisor to Grateful Dead and U2 and fights against entrenched power in the tech industry—their incredible chemistry shines through in their live performances and the recent release of the Chambers Brothers classic, "Time Has Come Today." 

Moonalice_playing_in_Union_Square,_San_Francisco,_2015

Moonalice also features esteemed members Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards), Grammy winner John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester's son Dylan Chambers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of acclaimed Americana band the T Sisters. 

Moonalice has a renegade spirit and an ethos of love, peace, and happiness that permeates everything they do.

When we asked the band what inspired this playlist, they shared, 

We’re loving the grooves, so spark up and get down!

Ray Charles - “Let’s Go Get Stoned”

maxresdefault

When we need advice, we turn to Brother Ray and encourage you to do the same. He will not steer you wrong. 

Commander Cody and His Lost Planet Airmen - “Seeds and Stems (Again)”

maxresdefault

The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers observed that dope will get you through times of no money better than money will get you through times of no dope. This classic by the Commander reminds us that weed is also a tonic for heartache.

Asleep At The Wheel - “Am I High?”

ab67616d0000b273b520c89809f79ce8d2c0d20a

Every stoner has asked this question, but no one asks it better than Asleep At the Wheel. One day we will release our own version of this classic.

New Riders Of The Purple Sage - “Panama Red”

mqdefault

Northern California weed culture has many heroes and the New Riders immortalized two of them: the great smugglers Henry and Panama Red. 

As the song says, “you know Red satisfies!”

Moonalice - “It’s 4:20 Somewhere”

moonalice-band

Moonalice has written lots of weed songs and played entire shows about weed. For us, the highlight is our song “It’s 4:20 Somewhere,” with 4.6 million downloads, certified by the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall Of Fame as the highest number ever downloaded from a band’s own website.

