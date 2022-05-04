Weedsday Playlist: Psychedelic Rock & Soul Band Moonalice Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

We're back with our Weedsday playlist, this time with Moonalice sharing 5 of their favorite tracks for your next smoke sesh.

Photo credit: Bob Minkin

Moonalice is an exuberant Bay Area ten-piece known for delivering a unique brand of psychedelic soul and rock-tinged Americana.

With an unparalleled list of collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, the family tree of Moonalice has touched every corner of rock and roll history.

Led by vocalist Lester Chambers, who co-founded pioneering ‘60s psychedelic soul group The Chambers Brothers; bassist Pete Sears, a founding member of Jefferson Starship who has played with everyone from Rod Stewart to Jimi Hendrix, and guitarist Roger McNamee, who was an advisor to Grateful Dead and U2 and fights against entrenched power in the tech industry—their incredible chemistry shines through in their live performances and the recent release of the Chambers Brothers classic, "Time Has Come Today."

Moonalice also features esteemed members Barry Sless (lead guitar and pedal steel), Jason Crosby (keyboards), Grammy winner John Molo (drums), along with the next generation of legends including Lester's son Dylan Chambers, and Erika, Rachel, and Chloe Tietjen of acclaimed Americana band the T Sisters.

Moonalice has a renegade spirit and an ethos of love, peace, and happiness that permeates everything they do.

When we asked the band what inspired this playlist, they shared,

“Moonalice was conceived in a cloud of smoke. We played our first concert at a medical marijuana benefit in 2007, and have campaigned for the legalization of cannabis ever since. We play way too many weed songs to list here, so this is just a taste.”

We’re loving the grooves, so spark up and get down!