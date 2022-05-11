Weedsday Playlist: Oscar P Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Photo credit: Darrell Alonzi

Raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Manhattan’s Washington Heights, Oscar P is as groundbreaking as they come and has been named one of the best selling afro house music artists on Traxsource.

For the past 25 years he’s been fusing afro-latino and deep house influences from NYC, Chicago, Detroit and South Africa to create a unique sound that defines his style today. His discography has grown over a variety of labels including Strictly Rhythm, Tool Room, Yoruba, Kolour Recordings, Open Bar Music, MoBlack, Naughty Boy, and Balance Music.

As a producer, he’s rocked remixes for J.A.E, Jamiroquai, Adele, Omar, Mark Farina, KiNK, Soul Minority, Todd Terry and Physics. A world traveler, he’s logged in set times at some of the world’s leading venues. And with more than 40 releases cracking the top ten in the last three years, a who's who of music industry pioneers support his productions.

Oscar P operates two of the most respected underground house labels, Kolour Recordings and Open Bar Music. He also co-produces West Coast Weekender. A boutique music conference and festival that attracts people from all over the world to his home base in San Diego, California.

Featuring tunes from Black Coffee, Rocco Rodamaal, Norty Cotto and more, we’re really diggin’ on Oscar’s picks this Weedsday.

Top 5 Songs To Smoke To This Week