Skip to main content

Weedsday Playlist: Oscar P Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Puff, puff pass and press play.
unnamed (5)

Raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Manhattan’s Washington Heights, Oscar P is as groundbreaking as they come and has been named one of the best selling afro house music artists on Traxsource

For the past 25 years he’s been fusing afro-latino and deep house influences from NYC, Chicago, Detroit and South Africa to create a unique sound that defines his style today. His discography has grown over a variety of labels including Strictly Rhythm, Tool Room, Yoruba, Kolour Recordings, Open Bar Music, MoBlack, Naughty Boy, and Balance Music.

As a producer, he’s rocked remixes for J.A.E, Jamiroquai, Adele, Omar, Mark Farina, KiNK, Soul Minority, Todd Terry and Physics. A world traveler, he’s logged in set times at some of the world’s leading venues. And with more than 40 releases cracking the top ten in the last three years, a who's who of music industry pioneers support his productions. 

Oscar P operates two of the most respected underground house labels, Kolour Recordings and Open Bar Music. He also co-produces West Coast Weekender. A boutique music conference and festival that attracts people from all over the world to his home base in San Diego, California.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Featuring tunes from Black Coffee, Rocco Rodamaal, Norty Cotto and more, we’re really diggin’ on Oscar’s picks this Weedsday.

Top 5 Songs To Smoke To This Week

OVEOUS, Don Kamares - “Legacy” (Original Mix)

OVEOUS, Don Kamares - “Legacy” (Original Mix)

Out on Yoruba Records, I was just blessed with this dj promo. Man! Definitely get asses shaking (pon de replay). Oveous building a definitive catalog of songs that will stand the test of time.

 

PolyRhythm & Sheleah Monea - "Is It A Crime" (Doug Gomez Remix)

PolyRhythm & Sheleah Monea - "Is It A Crime" (Doug Gomez Remix)

Incredible SADE remake featuring the dynamic Sheleah Monea on vocals. Doug Gomez delivers a classic! Ezel and Shawn Lucas lend a hand on bass, piano and solo. The entire package is simply essential, and out on Open Bar Music.

Black Coffee - “Wish You Were Here” feat. Msaki

ab67616d0000b273a5d9f25d5d86422f85467c4c

He's an example and blueprint inspiration for us all — Grammy winner, huge in the DJ market. As a producer, he's surely arrived at mainstream success and keeps pushing boundaries. He's a disrupter but in a good way. 

And why not? 

Who says we have to limit ourselves to just the club. This track’s out on Ultra Music.

Rocco Rodamaal - “Tbt3” (Osunlade Remix)

5a3d308b-5789-46ef-91bb-e32d025d7588

Another classic redrop this time touched by maestro Osunlade, out on Memories. It’s on my list of killers this year. 

Find this and buy a copy now! 

Norty Cotto - “Tamarindo” (Piragua Remix) / Made In Miami

Norty Cotto - “Tamarindo” (Piragua Remix) / Made In Miami

Cotto's resume speaks for itself. While I love his remix work, it's his productions that make great head turners. Standout latin grooves. Big Room Sounds! That's all we need.

Related Content

ACRONYM
Culture

Weedsday Playlist: Ami Nicole of ACRONYM Shares 5 Songs For Your Next Smoke Sesh

By MagneticSep 9, 2020
Zach Sokol
Music

Weedsday Playlist: Writer Zach Sokol Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

By MagneticJul 1, 2020
Sativa Science Club founder and CEO Mary J. Poppins
Culture

Weedsday Playlist: Sativa Science Club CEO Mary J. Poppins Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

By MagneticJan 7, 2018