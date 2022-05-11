Weedsday Playlist: Oscar P Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh
Raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Manhattan’s Washington Heights, Oscar P is as groundbreaking as they come and has been named one of the best selling afro house music artists on Traxsource.
For the past 25 years he’s been fusing afro-latino and deep house influences from NYC, Chicago, Detroit and South Africa to create a unique sound that defines his style today. His discography has grown over a variety of labels including Strictly Rhythm, Tool Room, Yoruba, Kolour Recordings, Open Bar Music, MoBlack, Naughty Boy, and Balance Music.
As a producer, he’s rocked remixes for J.A.E, Jamiroquai, Adele, Omar, Mark Farina, KiNK, Soul Minority, Todd Terry and Physics. A world traveler, he’s logged in set times at some of the world’s leading venues. And with more than 40 releases cracking the top ten in the last three years, a who's who of music industry pioneers support his productions.
Oscar P operates two of the most respected underground house labels, Kolour Recordings and Open Bar Music. He also co-produces West Coast Weekender. A boutique music conference and festival that attracts people from all over the world to his home base in San Diego, California.
Featuring tunes from Black Coffee, Rocco Rodamaal, Norty Cotto and more, we’re really diggin’ on Oscar’s picks this Weedsday.
Top 5 Songs To Smoke To This Week
OVEOUS, Don Kamares - “Legacy” (Original Mix)
Out on Yoruba Records, I was just blessed with this dj promo. Man! Definitely get asses shaking (pon de replay). Oveous building a definitive catalog of songs that will stand the test of time.
PolyRhythm & Sheleah Monea - "Is It A Crime" (Doug Gomez Remix)
Incredible SADE remake featuring the dynamic Sheleah Monea on vocals. Doug Gomez delivers a classic! Ezel and Shawn Lucas lend a hand on bass, piano and solo. The entire package is simply essential, and out on Open Bar Music.
Black Coffee - “Wish You Were Here” feat. Msaki
He's an example and blueprint inspiration for us all — Grammy winner, huge in the DJ market. As a producer, he's surely arrived at mainstream success and keeps pushing boundaries. He's a disrupter but in a good way.
And why not?
Who says we have to limit ourselves to just the club. This track’s out on Ultra Music.
Rocco Rodamaal - “Tbt3” (Osunlade Remix)
Another classic redrop this time touched by maestro Osunlade, out on Memories. It’s on my list of killers this year.
Norty Cotto - “Tamarindo” (Piragua Remix) / Made In Miami
Cotto's resume speaks for itself. While I love his remix work, it's his productions that make great head turners. Standout latin grooves. Big Room Sounds! That's all we need.