The 15 Best Hip Hop Songs Of May 2022

Here are the best hip hop songs of May (and a few from earlier), all in one place.

We have done the work to find the 15 best rap songs of May so that you don't have to. The last couple months saw a lot of the contemporary greats in hip hop release new albums.

If you are looking for new rap you probably know the wait for the new Kendrick Lamar album ended this month and did not disappoint.

In April, we saw Pusha T release a really amazing album with star studded featured artists and producers. We also got an Album from Vince Staples that really broke through and is arguably his best and most cohesive project to date.

Want More? Here's Our Top Indie Hip Hop Songs Of 2022 (...So Far)

So some of the top artists in rap are represented on this list, but we also got some new hits from artists on the rise, as well as a few from artists who could be new to some and deserve our attention.

Best Hip Hop Songs Of May 2022

Vince Staples: Papercuts There are a lot of options from Vince Staples Latest album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart that could have made this months playlist, and the whole album deserves a listen. Kendrick Lamar: Father Time The long awaited latest installment in Kendrick's catalog came out this month, and it feels a bit wrong to only choose one song from an album that is pure art, but Father Time is a taste of what the album brings to the table. Future feat. Drake & Tems: WAIT FOR U Future released an album this month and it is everything you have come to expect from the Atlanta rapper. He linked up with Drake twice on it for a few more bangers in the most recent installment from the dynamic duo. Bia (feat. J Cole): London Bia has been gaining a lot of traction lately, and got together with contemporary GOAT J. Cole for one of the hottest songs of the year. Hunxho: Let's Get It (Remix) (feat. 21 Savage) Hunxho is an artist on the rise right now hailing from the historically fertile Atlanta soil. "Lets Get it" is his biggest song to date and was only amplified by getting 21 Savage on the remix. The beat is minimalistic and hard. The two rappers float on the piano sample, and sound like 2 guys that just swung open a saloon door who you don't want problems with. Jack Harlow: Dua Lipa Another highly anticipated album came out this month courtesy of Louisville native Jack Harlow. He is currently one of the most popular hip hop artist out right now. The "Tyler Herro" rapper is really pulling up from 40 on this one. Pusha T: Brambleton There were many good choices from this album it was difficult to choose. This is the first song on It's Almost Dry, and really sets the tone for the album with an unreal beat and some quintessential lyrics from Pusha. Cooped Up: Post Malone (With Roddy Ricch) "Cooped Up" is the latest single signaling the upcoming release of a new album from Post Malone. This song has a message a lot of us can relate to after the last couple years, and is complemented by a great beat and features Roddy Ricch. Malz Monday: 100's and 50's Malz Monday is someone that may be new to some. The New York native blends honest and important lyrics with smooth and pleasing flows as seen in the song "100's and 50's". He may be lesser known than some others on this list but is definitely someone to pay attention to. How: Ella Mai (feat Roddy Ricch) The second album Heart on My Sleeve by Ella Mai is a smooth yet powerful collection of songs. "How" features Roddy Ricch, with some classic production from the album's executive producer, Mustard. Jaguar: Action Bronson We got some new Action Bronson this month, and its what you have come to expect from the New York rapper. Crazy and interesting beat choices, and random but somehow smooth lyrics and flows populate the album, and our choice "Jaguar" is no exception. 3AM in New Orleans: A$ap Ant, Curren$y This month brought us the latest installment in A$ap Ant's Lil Black Jean Jacket series. The album titled, Lil Black Jean Jacket 3, proves there is no such thing as too much denim. Here we have the artist getting together with New Orleans native, Curren$y for the aptly titled 3am In New Orleans. Chitty Bang: Leikeli47 Leikeli47 dropped her 3rd album this month, and its as genre bending and amazing as she is. The album has an array of sounds as heard in our choice "Chitty Bang" and is worth a listen. Wraith: Chance the Rapper, VIC MENSA, Smoke Ono Chance the rapper links up with Chicago native and frequent collaborator Vic Mensa for the single "Wraith". The song is produced by Smoke Ono, another Chicagoan and together the 3 represent the city well over a smooth slapper that features some important lyrics. Kendrick Lamar, Kodak Black: Silent Hill Ok, we couldn't do it, Kendrick's album deserves another song on this list so here it is. This beat is crazy and the lyrics are catchy yet meaningful which is consistent with the rest of the album. The production on this album is on another level.

Stream May's best hip hop songs via one of the playlists below: