The 15 Best Progressive House Tracks of May 2022

May was a month with a wave of new music that also reflected the coming shift into summer. Uplifting vibes and soaring melodies took the forefront while still keeping their groove and bits of darker more winter synth sounds weaved throughout the months releases.

Stand-out tracks this month include an epic original by Ric Niels titled "Invasion" on Deepwibe Underground as well as new music by Sasha & Mr Sosa for Last Night On Earth. Additionally Federico Fioretti delivers his powerful new original "Hypnos" on Guy Gerber's label Rumors.

Continuing into the chart we see Michael A remixing Abstrakted's "Long Road Home" on Laika Sounds. The month also included a must hear original release from New York City duo Sleepy & Boo "Lucent" on Where The Heart Is.

