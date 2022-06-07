7 Rapid-Recovery Tips To Avoid The Post-Festival Blues

Follow these healthy lifestyle tips to boost your recovery and avoid the crash landing after a weekend of fun.

Help yourself avoid the depths of despair after a weekend of peak highs Photo by Daniel Reche

Ah, the dreaded Monday morning blues. After a weekend of late nights, and extreme highs of music, friends, and atmosphere, it can be difficult to return to “normal” life.

Recently a close friend of mine texted me after a 3-day festival.

“How was it?” I asked

“It was great! I just hate going back to reality”. He responded

How To Make Post-Festival Days Not Suck

As a health and wellness coach that works with clients in the industry and also loves a weekend festival as much as anyone, I know all about the downside of the extreme highs. So I’m going to outline 7 tips to help you overcome the Monday blues.

If you incorporate these into your life on a regular basis, you will experience less come down and the re-entry to normal life won't be as difficult.

So when you wake up the morning after, you are likely feeling physically and mentally drained. The inner chatter begins as you find yourself back in the ordinary world of your daily life.

You might feel anxiety, depression, or just like an emotional wreck after a weekend where you depleted all the serotonin and dopamine your brain could muster up. Here are 7 tips to help you recover and feel like yourself again.

Healthy Tips for Rapid Recovery

Get something healthy in your stomach... like now. Photo by Toni Cuenca: Start the day off with something healthy. A juice or smoothie will give your body a boost of nutrients that you left out on the dancefloor and give you some much-needed energy. Avoid the heavy and greasy foods for the day and you will recover much faster. Fresh fruits and vegetables are easier to digest and your body and mind need all the energy they can today. The more energy you save the sooner you can return to a healthy state and you will feel the difference. Take your vitamins and supplements Photo by Anna Shvets Your body and mind are depleted and filled with toxins from an overloaded weekend so getting some extra vitamins and nutrients will boost your recovery time. High quality vitamins and supplements are best, however on a day like this take what you can. Vitamins C and D are the important ones today and if you have 5-htp in your cabinet double your usual dose. There is really no bad vitamin or nutrient on a day like today so take what you’ve got, especially those meant for brain health. Chill... Photo by Godisable Jacob You are tired, exhausted even. So it’s best to avoid any strenuous activity or complicated mental tasks. The more you allow yourself to rest and recover the sooner you will be able to get back to normal. Instead try some rejuvenating activities that promote recovery like going for a swim, an easy walk (especially in nature) or get a massage. The key for today is to take it easy and allow yourself the time you need. Do Something Fun and Creative Photo by Brett Sayles Take your mind off the negativity and keep it distracted by doing something fun and creative. Creativity is an activity that can give you energy and stimulates brain function. Make sure it’s something lighthearted and without a defined outcome. Activating the creative side of your brain on a day like today can give you new perspectives and you might find it easier to get into flow. All the music and fun were likely inspiring something inside of you, don’t forget that and allow that to come out today in some form of expression. You may find writing, drawing or playing music will help you feel refreshed and alive again, instead of dreading another day of “normality”. Keep The Tunes Playing Photo by Luis Minchola The music set the tone for fun and carried you to new heights, there is no need to stop it. Music has tremendous healing and health properties so keep the vibe going. You may have discovered a new artist or finally got to see one of your favorites, so keep the tunes flowing and create an uplifting soundtrack for the day. This will help keep you from falling too low on a day like today. You can always “save those tears for another day”. Bring Yourself Back Into Balance With Breathwork Photo by Kelvin Valerio Breathing exercises can help reset the physical, mental and emotional states of the body. Sitting still to do some breathing or meditation will allow your body and mind to process all the thoughts, feelings, emotions from the long weekend. Breathwork also enhances your digestive process so your body can eliminate toxins quicker. Here is an example of some breathing techniques that you can try out to help you recover Do Something Nice For Someone Photo by Said This is a great way to spread the joy and positivity that you experienced. Find a way to do something nice for someone else and you will feel a boost in serotonin and joy without needing the festival setting, loud music, and whatever else was in the mix over the weekend. Being of service to others or a meaningful cause is a great way to overcome any feelings of negativity, anxiety, or depression.

The post-festival days can feel rough as you return to the ordinary world that you are living in. These seven tips can help you avoid falling into the trap of negativity and despair that are so common when coming down from the highs of a festival.

These days can also be transformative as they allow you to see where you aren’t happy with your life. You can take some time to reflect on what you regret the most about the “ordinary world” and vow to yourself to do something about it. Life doesn’t have to suck, so what can you do to carry that festival vibe into your life?

I have been lucky enough to experience many wonderful festivals around the world. I have always seen the days following as days of reflection.

Benefits Of Post-Festival Recovery

They allow me to see where I am unhappy in my life and I spend extra time journaling about what I want to change. Instead of avoiding it and just wishing to stay in the feelings of bliss, I look for ways that I can create a life of bliss.

Imagine a life that feels like you are living in a festival all the time because you are just so happy. This is the goal.

Festivals can be a great time and they don’t have to be reduced to a couple of weekends a year. We can find ways to make our lives like a festival.