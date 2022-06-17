ADE Arts and Culture Confirms Its First Residencies For 2022

Amsterdam Dance Event just locked in some big things that will explore the boundaries of dance music in some must-see ways. Let's dive into what they just announced.

Amsterdam Dance Event is officially on the horizon and the announcements are starting to trickle in about the parties, events, conferences, and more.

And the official announcement today from ADE Arts & Culture speaks volume as to what will be on the docket this year at the world's largest dance music conference.

Snag Your ADE Pro Pass at an Early Bird rate.

This year, ADE's primary goal is to push the boundaries and artistic edges of electronic music by exploring creative expression through never-before-seen live performances, immersive experiences, social impact programs and much more.

Here's What We Know About ADE Arts & Culture

The latest announcement sees the fir confirmed highlights that include Tamara Shogaolu’s transformation of the Westerkerk church into the serene rainforest of Panama.

While this is not the first time an ADE artist has performed in an iconic Dutch locale, it certainly is the first of this artistic medium (...and one that might be a bit more ideal for those looking to escape the pounding beats and commotion of ADE proper).

And this is best exemplified by Nick Verstand’s Within Without II hosted at the Carré Theater on Amsterdam Dance Event's opening night, alongside visual artist Vincent Rang and violinists 3VIOLAS’ live show ARBOR in the Zuiderkerk church.

Furthermore, ADE is working alongside Villa Buitenlust and NXT Museum to create two never been done before residencies.

The first will be with Villa Buitenlust, who will collaborate with community-based event group Orphic to host live podcasting sessions and other discussion with platform Bakkie Bakkie.

ADE and NXT Museum is also putting out an open call to all creatives and artists to showcase new work and present on the innovative NXT Stage to conclude the residency.

The ADE Pro Pass is currently available at an Early Bird rate.