Artistic Integrity: How Social Media Has Effected Moby's Creativity and His Outlook On Music

'If you do something in a public capacity, somebody is going to hate you for it...'

An hour-long conversation and thousands of words exchanged between us, these simple few still hang on my mind days after sitting down with Moby. Here I ruminate on how the meaning of a term like 'public capacity' can shift over the course of a single career and how it may come to affect the artistic integrity of an entire industry.

How were such phrases like 'artistic integrity' and 'public capacity' back when Moby first cut his teeth and gained initial success different than what it is now? Because back then, Moby would anxiously hustle down the street to see how the latest print magazine deemed his own artistic integrity and authenticity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

'Fifteen years ago, I used to be compulsive in my desire to narcissistically find out what other people would say about me. This means going to the newsstand and getting the paper every single week to see record reviews, concert takes, and whatever else had been written about me.'

Compare that to the reality where similar critiques are mere inches away behind the black mirrors of our phones and laptops. Compulsory or not, any artists at a similar stage today would consider Moby's era a luxury; to have no other option than to keep your addiction to public perception tucked away behind the counter of a news kiosk blocks away from your apartment. Moby, while doing his best to not sound like an 'old-cranky-guy,' will be the first to admit this as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But admissions and tact aside, the reality is that artistic integrity cannot NOT be compromised when creatives are forced to live in the shadow of public perception.

C/O Artist

How Media Affects Artistic Integrity

The landscape, and thus the definition of 'public capacity,' turned on its head the moment online media took precedent over print. It was roughly fifteen years ago this new wave of media began to rear its ugly head, forcing Moby to the front lines of lambastation as the anonymous world tested the waters in what was truly possible in this new frontier.

'It was the comments in Gawker or a similar site where people were talking about how they wanted to kill me. [Here, Moby pauses for a moment]. And it was clearly upsetting to read complete strangers, who weren't just saying 'oh, I hope he dies,' but were having actual violent fantasies about the exact ways they were going to kill me.'

The hive mind of media, social to be specific, has spent the last decade and a half honing these knives to scalpel precision. Nobody knows this better than creatives trying to make a name for themselves in today's world; a world whose metric for success is engagement, visibility, and any form of clout ( in a public-capacity of course).

Making lessons Moby learned years ago more salient than ever to today's artists...

"You always have three options...

Option One was to achieve enlightenment and transcend the negative reactions to peoples' negative opinions of me.

Option Two would be to find all of these people and beg them to like me or else I would strangle them.

Option Three, which is what I went with, would be to simply ignore the world of comments and reviews... I've found that I really like the idea of not knowing"

Which leads us to the through-line of this entire conversation – the compromise of artistic integrity.

Much of the modern music industry runs on fear. Fear your single will flop or when you push on a boundary it will recoil you to the ground to the raucous thunder of anonymous laughter (for after-all, everything is done in a public capacity).

'...and because I find this culture of creative fear to be so distasteful, I can largely exempt myself from it. Because I can pay the rent, why should I compromise the artistic integrity and creative value solely in the interest of feeding a culture I have complete contempt for.'

And Moby is far from the only artist to take this view on social media.

Though while he admitted in the first minutes of our conversation together that there were no specific stars that aligned to create this moment, it's hard to ignore this contempt is the likely catalyst for Moby to launch his new record label, Always Centered At Night.

C/O Moby

To ensure the artistic integrity remains the focus of the imprint, Moby takes a hands-on role with everything except the A&Ring of the music released; instead letting the art, and the value therein, speak for itself. Perhaps he's just being coy when Moby admits he doesn't think he's doing anything revolutionary by taking this approach to releasing music, but in a world where the draw of labels forces many artists to adapt their sound to get signed, I think Moby's vision makes all the difference.

See for yourself by listening to Always Centered At Night's debut release below.

Follow Always Centered At Night:

Instagram – Facebook – Twitter – Twitch – Spotify