Artists Who Sound Like: Boris Brejcha

Boris Brejcha is the high-tech minimal king of the commercial underground, and here are 9 artists you'll LOVE who fits his vibe.

Photo courtesy of Fcking Serious

German based international DJ and producer Boris Brejcha is a force to be reckoned with. Founding the label Fckng Serious in 2015 with Ann Clue and Deniz Bul. Brejcha and his team continue to amaze spreading that high tech minimal sound across many countries and picturesque venues.

As an all-in-the-box producer, Brejcha doesn't own one piece of hardware.

“Back when I started producing music, I didn’t have the money to buy hardware. Software was just cheaper and I could start faster. In the meantime, I got so used to it and got along so well with it that I now wouldn’t want to change it,” - Brejcha tells MusicTech.

Here Are 9 Artists Similar To Boris Brejcha

Why Is Boris Brejcha So Popular?

Beyond his reverence as an international touring artist, Germany's Boris Brejcha is known for championing his own style of dance music: high-tech minimal. The term 'minimal' refers to a niche genre within the four-on-the-floor zeitgeist before Brejcha's time.

Brejcha’s appeals also comes from his expansive discography that includes dozens of singles and 12 full-length albums, the most recent of which is 2021’s Never Stop Dancing, it’s clear that high-tech minimal contains elements of a diverse palette of styles. Influences of trance, techno, and even tinges of more sensational styles such as big room house play a role in the unique sound.

How Did Boris Brejcha Burn His Face?

On Sunday, August 28th in 1988 near the Ramstein Air Base near Kaiserslautern, West Germany, three Italian Air Force aircrafts collided. They crashed in front of a crowd of nearly 3000,000 people.

The crash resulted in 70 deaths and 346 people sustained serious injuries. Boris, who was only six years old at the time, was one of the 346 who was injured in what was later called the Ramstein air show disaster.