Artists Who Sound Like: Coco & Clair Clair

The Coco & Clair-ification of music has begun, and these 9 artists are tuning in.

Coco & Clair Clair are a duo from Atlanta who started making music for fun, but their sound was unmistakably unique; shaping them into a phenomenon in and of itself.

Iconic anthems “Pretty” and “Pop Star” first went viral on TikTok before moving Coco & Clair Clair’s sound to inspire a new completely new wave of y2k bedroom rap.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Coco & Clair Clair were inspired by the SoundCloud rap movement taking place in Atlanta, in which rappers such as Lil Yachty were pushing the boundaries of the genre. But the feminine spin Coco & Clair Clair’s music takes on such a male-dominated genre introduces new themes of independence, empowerment, and confidence.

Playful beats are paired with braggadocios lyrics, rapped in calm and airy voices. They combine the pared-down bedroom pop style with clever verses inspired by rappers such as Junglepussy, creating a distinct sound that transports listeners into a y2k dreamscape.

Here are 9 other artists that are tapping in to the movement.

9 Artists Similar to Coco & Clair Clair

Cowgirl Clue 1 / 9

Are Coco & Clair Clair Friends?

Coco & Clair Clair met via Twitter in 2012, where they began collaborating on tracks for fun. The duo was inspired by the Atlanta underground scene and in 2017 they made their first album together, Posh.

Coco & Clair Clair's friendship plays an important role in their creative process, as their song creation is heavily collaborative. Their music also touches on the empowering nature of female friendships , and independence from men.

Where are Coco & Clair Clair From?

Coco & Clair Clair are both from Atlanta and began their musical careers there. While Coco still lives in Atlanta, Clair resides in NYC. Despite their distance, the duo maintains their collaborative process and close friendship via FaceTime.