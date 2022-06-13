Artists Who Sound Like: Kölsch

Kölsch is a prolific producer of house and techno, and here are 10 artists you are guaranteed to love who share a similar sound.

Jimmy Mould

Kölsch's unique sound, which touches on everything from house to melodic techno, has been garnering the Danish producer attention for the better part of three decades.

Having many chart-topping singles throughout the early 2000's and even more remixes and mashups of his work see heavy rotation, Kölsch is the opposite of overnight success.

And he's all the better for it.

Consistently releasing top-notch productions and smashing hundreds of DJ sets each year, including on from on top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Kölsch is in a league of his own.

But that is not to say that there are many other artists who draw inspiration and share a similar lane as he. So let's dive into our top ten recommendations for artists that any Kölsch fan will love.

Here Are 10 Artists Similar To Kölsch

Solee Joris Voorn Monkey Safari Super Flu Maceo Plex andhim NTO Ron Flatter © Paul Arne Meyer Einmusik Marek Hemmann

Where Does Kölsch Get His Name?

Despite many people's assumption that he is named after the German style of beer (he's actually a Danish producer), he actually gets his name from, well, his own name.

He was born Rune Reilly Kölsch and has since adopted the stage name of Kölsch.

Is Kölsch Good Live?

Having skyrocketed to popularity in the early 2000's with his track 'Calabria,' Kölsch has since toured heavily throughout the world while gaining an ever-increasingly larger fanbase.

And sustainable careers in the dance music industry can only be built off exceeding talent and ability to control a dancefloor.

So TL;DR, Kölsch is incredible.

Don't believe me? Watch his 2021 performance at Creamfields